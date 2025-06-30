Impressive Emirati Victory At Inaugural Snow Duathlon In Ski Dubai With 209 Athletes From 49 Countries

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

The inaugural edition of the Snow Duathlon, the first event of its kind in the region, concluded with great success at Ski Dubai. The event, held in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council and CRANK Fitness, attracted 209 participants from 49 nationalities, including 35 Emirati athletes, who competed in sub-zero temperatures.

Emirati athlete Kalthoum Al Mazmi claimed first place in the Women's Individual Category (3km Run & 5km Cycling) with an impressive time of 30:73 minutes. In the Men's Individual Category, Syrian athlete Omran Shkair secured victory with a time of 22:56 minutes.

In the Elite Women's Category, Czech athlete Michala Radomska finished first after completing 5km of cycling and five running laps in 36:68 minutes. Norwegian athlete Hallvard Borsheim won the Elite Men's Category with a time of 27:82 minutes. In the Teams Category, Colombia's Comando Group dominated the competition with an average time of 19:63 minutes.

The Snow Duathlon is a unique addition to Ski Dubai's growing portfolio of innovative fitness events in partnership with the Dubai Sports Council and CRANK Fitness, aiming to promote an active lifestyle during the summer. The race combined outdoor style running and stationary cycling in snow-covered indoor conditions with temperatures dropping below minus four degrees, offering an extraordinary sports experience.

Ski Dubai is set to host the 16th edition of the Ice Warrior Challenge, one of Dubai's most prominent endurance events, this September.

The Snow Duathlon was proudly sponsored by major brands including Psycho Bunny, Gatorade, Glowell, ZSI, SKME, Rootfoot, Regale Clinic, Yalla Bowling, Activate, and iFly.

This event is part of the ongoing partnership between the Dubai Sports Council and Ski Dubai to organize outstanding sporting events that align with their shared vision of enhancing community well-being by encouraging active, healthy lifestyles and making snow sports accessible year-round.

The Dubai Sports Council is committed to expanding its annual snow sports calendar, working with various partners to offer events for people of all nationalities and abilities, including People of Determination. The Council also prioritizes diversifying sporting events to ensure everyone in Dubai can find and participate in the sport they love.

Final Results of the Snow Duathlon:

Elite Category (5km Run & 5km Cycling):

Women:

Men:

Michala Radomska (Czech Republic)Katharine Molina (Philippines)Michelle Bartlett (Australia)Hallvard Borsheim (Norway)Cristian Raman (Colombia)Sam Westhead (United Kingdom)

Individual Category (3km Run & 5km Cycling):

Women:

Men:

Kalthoum Al Mazmi (UAE)Khadija Al Naqbi (UAE)Halima Gourja (Morocco)Omran Shkair (Syria)Yeison Londono Franco (Colombia)Omar Al Zaabi (UAE)

Teams Category:

Comando Group (Colombia)The Bedollas (Mexico)Aries Ambush (United Kingdom)