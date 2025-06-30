Enter The Jurassic Era At VOX Cinemas

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) the latest chapter in the iconic franchise set to hit the big screen this summer, VOX Cinemas at Mall of the Emirates has launched an exclusive Jurassic Caf takeover that promises to thrill fans of all ages.

Now open for a limited time, the Theatre Caf has transformed into a fully immersive dino-themed destination, inviting guests to step into a prehistoric world through themed menu creations, interactive experiences and photo opportunities that nod to the most iconic moments from the beloved franchise.

At the heart of the experience is the Dino Menu - a bold, flavour-packed selection of Jurassic-inspired creations, each one crafted to immerse guests deeper into the world of the film.

Sink your teeth into the T-Rex Burger, featuring double Cajun-spiced beef patties layered with molten lava cheese, forest pickles, Cajun onion and meteor sauce, all tucked inside a charcoal-ash bun. Or take on the fiery Raptor Bite Burger, stacked with crispy spiced chicken, molten lava mayo, shards of aged bone cheese and Jurassic canopy greens - forged by volcanic heat and served in a charcoal bun.

The Queltz Dog offers a choice of turkey, beef or plant-based hot dog, topped with mustard mayo, relic relish, ketchup and crispy onion, all nestled in an ancient grain bun. For plant-powered diners, the Herbivore Stack delivers golden-fried garlic and herb portobello mushrooms with wild rocket and truffle-garlic aioli, pressed between two layers of charcoal bun.

For dessert, guests can crack open the Dino Egg Smash, a chocolate egg that reveals a hidden prehistoric treat - a sweet ending 65 million years in the making. To wash it all down, sip on the Amber DNA Elixir, a golden passionfruit mojito fizz with ancient boba spores, or the vibrant T-Rex Blood, a dragon fruit and hibiscus brew with swirling edible claws in every sip.

Beyond the food, the Jurassic Caf offers a fully immersive atmosphere. Guests can explore lush jungle backdrops, dino-footprint pathways and soundtracks from the film - all designed to evoke the thrill of Isla Nublar. Interactive installations take centre stage, including the Roar-o-metre, where guests can battle it out to see who can unleash the loudest dinosaur roar, and the DNA Station, where budding scientists can mix and match strands to create their own custom dinosaur species. With themed dcor and surprises at every turn, the Jurassic Caf is packed with photo-worthy moments that bring the world of Jurassic World Rebirth to life.

On premiere night and throughout release weekend, live musicians, including a violinist and bassist, will perform the legendary Jurassic Park score, creating an unforgettable atmosphere as fans gear up to see the film on the big screen.

The Jurassic Caf will be open daily from 9 AM to 12 AM, with no advance booking required.

Jurassic World Rebirth, the newest instalment in one of cinema's most iconic franchises, stars Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali. This action-packed chapter brings a new generation of stars together in a thrilling story that pushes the boundaries of the Jurassic universe.

