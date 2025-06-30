Dubai Culture Launches Open Call For 14Th Sikka Art & Design Festival

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has opened applications for the 14Sikka Art & Design Festival, which will be held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture. The event will run from 23 January to 1 February 2026 in Al Shindagha Historic Neighbourhood, providing an innovative platform that unites multiple art forms while celebrating Emirati and GCC-based talent, both emerging and established. The festival empowers creatives to showcase their works and enrich Dubai's artistic scene, reinforcing the emirate's standing as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

Dubai Culture invites creatives, both individuals and collectives from various art forms, such as visual art, design, new media, photography, public art and installations, ceramics, performing arts, and urban culture to participate. The festival, which is part of Dubai's Quality of Life Strategy, welcomes submissions from music performers, workshop facilitators, panellists for talks and discussions, food market vendors and culinary specialists, as well as design and cultural retailers all of which bring fresh momentum to Dubai's cultural landscape and help elevate the city's international profile.

The Authority will begin accepting applications for participation from June 30 to September 1 . A team of expert curators will review entries and select works eligible for the event, which falls under the Sikka Platform. Participants are required to submit work that reflect their perspectives and the richness of the local community and ensure that all pieces are new and have not been previously produced or displayed elsewhere.

Interested individuals can access the application form through the following link:

The 13th edition of the festival drew more than 160,000 visitors and featured over 364 artists who exhibited around 390 artworks and installations across 16 houses, 14 courtyards, and the neighbourhood's alleyways. Thirteen murals were on display, each distinguished by its unique concept and ability to capture the spirit, heritage, and culture of Dubai. The previous edition also included a diverse range of sculptures and nearly 45 public art installations, aligning with the Dubai Public Art Strategy. Over 460 workshops were organised, covering areas such as art, design, architecture, and traditional crafts, with nearly 6,000 participants. Attendees had the opportunity to experience 105 live shows, 18 theatrical acts, seven orchestra concerts, and nine piano recitals. 'The Culinary House' exhibited seven art pieces inspired by saffron. More than 17 retail outlets provided artists and makers with a space to connect with their audiences and grow their businesses, helping over 50 entrepreneurs thrive.

%>