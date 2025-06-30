Dubai Customs And Dubai Police: A Strategic Partnership To Protect The Homeland And To Promote Stability

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) His Excellency Dr. Abdulla Busenad Director General of Dubai Customs, and His Excellency Major General Hareb Muhammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Affair, discussed the strategic partnership between Dubai Customs and Dubai Police, enhancing cooperation and developing work mechanisms, reviewing development initiatives to enhance the efficiency of security coordination, and exchanging expertise to support security, safety, and tranquility in the UAE, at Dubai Customs headquarter.

At the beginning of the meeting, His Excellency Dr. Abdulla Busenad welcomed His Excellency Major General Hareb Al Shamsi and his accompanying delegation, which included Major General Ahmed Thani bin Ghalaita Al Muhairi, Director of the General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology, Major General Eid Mohammed Thani Hareb, Director of General Department of Anti-Narcotics, Brigadier Khalid Bin Muwaiza, Deputy Director of General Department of Anti-Narcotic. He stressed that protecting community from dangers is a national priority that requires the integration and cooperation of roles and the unification of visions, to enhance the position of the UAE and Dubai as the most secured and the best place to live and work in the world, referring to the strong relationship between Dubai Customs and Dubai Police and their sincere efforts and commitment to develop joint action plans to protect community.

On his part, Major General Hareb Al Shamsi said: 'We are pleased with this meeting, which reflects the effective strategic security partnership in combating the smuggling of prohibited and hazardous materials. We appreciate the great efforts made by the Customs teams at the borders and ports, and His Excellency praised the efficiency of the security and control system”.

The two sides reviewed the efforts of integrated institutional work and updating security databases to combat the smuggling of hazardous materials and reviewed the latest scientific techniques and the use of artificial intelligence in analyzing the behavior of smugglers.

During the meeting, which was attended by executive directors and Department heads at Dubai Customs and the delegation accompanying His Excellency the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, the joint report on the latest narcotic substances was presented and the most prominent statistics on seizures were reviewed during the recent period.

The two parties emphasized the importance of unifying efforts between relevant security Departments, enhancing the exchange of technical expertise, and discussing future plans for continued cooperation between Dubai Customs and Dubai Police.

