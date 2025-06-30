Slovenia Records Hottest, Driest June In History

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

LJUBLJANA: June 2025 has been confirmed as Slovenia's hottest, driest, and sunniest summer month since records began in 1950, marking an unprecedented climate extreme, the Slovenian Environment Agency (ARSO) announced on Monday.



According to ARSO climatologist Gregor Vertacnik, temperatures this June were 3.5 degrees Celsius above the long-term average. The month also saw 40 percent more sunshine and only a quarter of the typical rainfall.



Regional disparities were significant. While some western areas received nearly half their average June precipitation, the Central Slovenia region and Notranjska recorded less than 10 millimeters, making it their driest June on record.



Slovenia is undergoing one of its earliest and most prolonged heatwaves, which began on June 23 and is projected to last for 12 days. The heatwave peaked on June 26, when the temperature of the southeastern town of Crnomelj reached 38.4 degrees Celsius, setting a new national record for June.



"The duration of this heatwave is highly unusual for June, it's more typical of July or August," Vertacnik noted.



The prolonged heat has also caused lake and coastal water temperatures to rise to between 26 and 28 degrees Celsius, significantly above seasonal norms.



Scientists have warned that such extreme weather events are becoming increasingly frequent due to climate change and are urging policymakers to accelerate adaptation measures.