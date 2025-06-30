NHRC Concludes Training Workshops On Enhancing Treatment Of Inmates In Penal, Correctional Institutions

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) concluded on Monday a series of training workshops it launched under the title "Enhancing the Treatment of Inmates in Penal and Correctional Institutions in the State of Qatar in Accordance with International Standards and National Legislation."

The workshops were held in partnership with the Ministry of Interior and Penal Reform International and were held from June 22 to 30.

On this occasion, HE Secretary-General of the NHRC Sultan bin Hassan Al Jamali praised the spirit of constructive cooperation among all partners, and the positive interaction and purposeful dialogue that characterized the training workshops.

While we highly appreciate the efforts and roles undertaken by the Ministry of Interior to implement and protect human rights, we renew our commitment to cooperate with the Ministry in various areas of common interest, he said.

He noted that the training workshops aimed to consolidate the progress achieved and strengthen measures and practices in the field of inmates' rights.

He expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Penal and Correctional Institutions and Human Rights Departments at the Ministry of Interior, and the Penal Reform International (PRI), noting that the participating officers and personnel in the training workshops enriched the workshops with their ideas, discussions, experiences, and best practices.

For his part, Project Director for the Middle East and North Africa at PRI Mahmoud Shabana praised the participants' engagement during the training workshops and their commitment to implementing the standards they had learned to enhance the treatment of inmates in penal and correctional institutions.

He noted the important role of the NHRC in the success of these workshops.

He lauded the Ministry of Interior's commitment and interest in these training workshops, which confirms its full commitment and serious desire to implement human rights standards in all areas of police work.

It is noteworthy that the training workshops addressed, in their sessions, recent developments in prisoner treatment rules and their impact on improving their treatment, gender-responsive treatment, standards and rules for classification, housing, health, and contact with the outside world, as well as respect for the principle of human dignity, complaint procedures, and disciplinary measures in prisons.

They also addressed guarantees of protection, redress, and the mental health of prisoners, in addition to meditation techniques and anger management, problem-solving and effective communication skills, and preparation for reintegration.