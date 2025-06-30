Patrick O'shea Named New Vice President For Research For University Of Maryland's Joint Research Enterprise

O'Shea will oversee research across both the College Park and Baltimore campuses, which together spend $1.4 billion on research annually

COLLEGE PARK, Md., June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Presidents of the University of Maryland, College Park (UMCP) and University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB) today named Dr. Patrick O'Shea as the next Vice President for Research (VPR).

O'Shea, who currently serves as Deputy VPR at UMCP, will oversee research across both the College Park and Baltimore campuses, which together spend $1.4 billion on research annually and collectively rank 11th nationally among public institutions, according to the latest NSF Higher Education Research and Development survey. As VPR, O'Shea will collaborate with the presidents and senior leadership of UMCP and UMB to shape a forward-looking vision and strategy, guided by national trends in funding and the universities' key strengths in areas such as quantum research, artificial intelligence, data science, health and biomedical advancements, and national security.

"Vice President O'Shea is a proven leader who was instrumental in launching the University of Maryland Strategic Partnership: MPowering the State," said UMB President Bruce Jarrell. "I look forward to partnering with him to deepen the collaboration with College Park and to uncover new opportunities for innovation, discovery and growth."

"It's exciting to welcome Dr. Pat O'Shea back to this role at this pivotal moment in research administration," said UMCP President Darryll J. Pines. "His extensive experience and distinguished scientific background make him well-suited to lead us into a new era of research. Under his guidance, I'm confident we will continue Maryland's strong upward momentum."

O'Shea previously served as UMCP's vice president for research from 2011-2016. Under his leadership, the university achieved a record level of funding from competitive grants and contracts, made significant strides in areas related to innovation, entrepreneurship, and commercialization, upgraded and modernized many of its research systems, and launched the strategic research partnership with UMB.

Following his first term as VPR, O'Shea served as president of University College Cork, Ireland (UCC). O'Shea has also held positions at Duke University and the University of California, Los Alamos National Laboratory. He received his bachelor's degree in physics from UCC, and his master's and doctorate degrees in physics from UMCP.

O'Shea is a professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, with affiliate appointments in the Institute for Research in Electronics and Applied Physics and the Department of Physics. He is a UMCP Distinguished Scholar-Teacher and a fellow of several professional societies.

Recently, in addition to maintaining his active research and teaching programs, O'Shea worked to advance College Park's academic offerings in quantum science and engineering, and also played a crucial role in fostering a unified culture supporting research integrity, compliance and operations at the university.

"I am honored to step into this role and deeply committed to ensuring that our two universities continue to rise as pinnacles of excellence, taking their places among the leading institutions in the world," said O'Shea. "My motivation stems from a love for our universities, the people and State of Maryland, and the many wonderful colleagues in Baltimore and College Park with whom I have worked and who have contributed so much to our success."

O'Shea will begin his new position on July 1, 2025. He succeeds Dr. Gregory Ball, who stepped down after serving more than three years as VPR.

About the University of Maryland

The University of Maryland (UMD) is the state's flagship university driven by a community of more than 50,000 fearless Terrapins. As a leading research university and top 20 public institution, UMD is proud to be part of the Association of American Universities. Dedicated to excellence and impact for the public good, the university is propelled by a $1.4 billion joint research enterprise. UMD is the nation's first Do Good campus, and is consistently ranked for its innovation, research and top-tier academic programs. Located in the National Capital Region, the university offers an unparalleled student experience with federal internship opportunities, hundreds of academic programs and study abroad options, and top-ranked living-learning programs. Spurred by a culture of innovation and creativity, UMD's faculty are global leaders in their fields and include Nobel laureates, Pulitzer Prize winners and members of the national academies. For more information about the University of Maryland, College Park, visit umd .

SOURCE University of Maryland

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED