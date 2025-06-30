Eyemart Express' 10Th Annual Stand Up To Cancer Fundraiser Champions Cancer Research

National optical retailer Eyemart Express will donate $5 for every pair of Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) glasses sold June 30-Aug. 30 in stores and online. Two frame styles from the exclusive SU2C collection are pictured.

DALLAS, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- What started as a single fundraiser for cancer research in 153 Eyemart Express stores a decade ago, has become a powerful tradition to fight the disease that will claim the lives of more than 600,000 Americans this year. With the goal of raising more than $1 million, the leading optical retailer is inviting shoppers to join in supporting nonprofit Stand Up To Cancer® (SU2C) and its cutting-edge research efforts by purchasing SU2C frames through Aug. 30.

Now in its 10th year, Eyemart Express' fundraiser for SU2C is now underway, rallying support both in the retailer's brick-and-mortar stores, which today totals 262 nationwide, and online store. For every pair of the 25 dedicated frames in the SU2C collection sold, Eyemart Express and Visual Eyes Eyewear will donate $5, with a minimum guaranteed donation of $30,000. With inspirational names such as "Brave," "Advocate," and "Cure," the unisex frames start at $69.95 and feature an assortment of on-trend colorful plastic styles in square shapes and traditional metal designs.

"Our mission to improve the lives of people and make a difference in the fight against cancer is simple," say Katy Hanson, Eyemart Express chief marketing and merchandising officer. "Shopping with us during this time lets you check off your to-do list of updating your prescription lenses or style with new glasses and contributing to the future of cancer research in a meaningful way."

Eyemart Express' decade of supporting SU2C proves that everyday eyewear purchases can have an extraordinary impact on people's lives.

Visit a local Eyemart Express store or shop online to join SU2C's mission to raise awareness and fund research to detect and treat cancers with the aspiration to cure all patients. Get more information about the nonprofit organization here .

