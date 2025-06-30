CASAMIGOS TEQUILA ELEVATES THE CANNED COCKTAILS GAME WITH NEW CASAMIGOS MARGARITAS

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Built for good times and unexpected adventures, the newest addition to the Casamigos family provides convenience without sacrificing quality and taste. From, Casamigos Margaritas will upgrade your canned cocktail game while offering delicious drinks wherever the summer takes you. Available in four bold, fun flavors –andeachcan of Casamigos Margarita isand. Casamigos Margaritas offer a high-quality canned cocktail option perfect for moments with friends - anytime, anywhere.

In true Casamigos style, the 200mL Margarita cans feature a vibrant design with signature teal and flavor-matching pastels. Their convenient size makes enjoying a premium margarita on-the-go effortless, complete with the iconic Casamigos Agave logo.

This new Casamigos extension builds on the brand's new global creative campaign, " Anything Goes with my Casamigos." This summer and beyond, the Casamigos Margarita will bring that spirit through cultural moments and celebrations with friends - including a standout partnership with " Las Culturistas Culture Awards" airing August 5th on Bravo, and next day on Peacock.

"The spirit of friendship has always been at the core of Casamigos – from its inception to its name, which means house of friends," said Roderick Blaylock, VP of Marketing at Casamigos. "With that spirit in mind, we're bringing a twist on the best-selling tequila cocktail in a ready to drink can, to be enjoyed with anyone, anytime, anywhere. The new Casamigos Margaritas are an invitation to savor effortless moments of connection with friends."

Ease and approachability have always been engrained in Casamigos' history. Casamigos was developed by friends, for friends as an easy-drinking tequila that goes with anything, anyone, anywhere. Casamigos Margaritas pay homage to the brand's origin story by making it easier to enjoy a premium canned margarita with friends for every moment of celebration – no mixologist required.

"Tequila-based ready-to-drink cocktails are driving the next wave of growth in the category, and consumers are looking for trusted brands that deliver both quality and convenience," said Jamie Young, VP of Ready to Drink and Ready to Serve at Diageo. "With Casamigos Margaritas, we're bringing a premium experience into the can-backed by the cultural credibility that set this brand apart."

The Casamigos Margaritas variety packs are available now in select states, such as California, Washington and Florida, with national distribution rolling out in the coming months. They will first become available in an 8-can variety pack featuring all four flavors for a suggested retail price of $19.99 . For more information, please visit . Follow us on social media @casamigos.

ENJOY RESPONSIBLY. The Casamigos Spirits Company, LLC, White Plains, NY.

About CASAMIGOS:

Developed by friends, for friends. Born from a desire to create exceptionally smooth tequila and mezcal that could be enjoyed without the need for salt or lime, Casamigos was made to be shared with friends and family in moments of genuine connection.

The Casamigos Tequila family includes: Casamigos Blanco, Casamigos Reposado, Casamigos Añejo, Casamigos Cristalino and Casamigos Jalapeño, all made from 100% Blue Weber Agave. Casamigos Mezcal Joven is crafted from 100% Espadín Agaves grown in the soils of Oaxaca, Mexico. Most recently, the brand launched Casamigos Margaritas made with Tequila, natural flavors, triple sec liqueur and real juice, available in a variety pack.

Casamigos Tequila and Mezcal has garnered the highest accolades from the spirit industry's most well-respected authority figures. Casamigos is available throughout the United States, UK, Canada, Australia and expanding worldwide. For more information, please visit or follow us on social media @casamigos.

About DIAGEO:

DIAGEO is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, CÎROC and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DELEÓN and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

DIAGEO is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about DIAGEO, our people, our brands, and performance, visit . Visit DIAGEO's global responsible drinking resource, , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Follow us on Instagram for news and information about DIAGEO North America: @Diageo_NA . Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

