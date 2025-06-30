Glenn Sturm Announces Major New Projects And Celebrates Breakthrough Success Across His Catalog

The Green Murphy Succession

Glenn Sturm literary Works

Glenn Sturm Artworks

As new books take shape, Glenn's back catalog of literary works finds tipping point traction.

- Five Star ReviewersNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Currently deep in the writing cave, Glenn is hard at work on his most ambitious literary project to date: a sweeping six-volume military saga titled The Green Murphy Succession. This epic series will trace the lives of two intertwined families-one Jewish-American, the other Irish-Catholic-from the battlefields of World War II through the cultural flashpoints of the Trump era and into a speculative near-future World War III. Spanning three generations and countless acts of courage, betrayal, resilience, and reinvention, Volume One is already in development and promises to launch a new chapter in Glenn's legacy as a storyteller of historical consequence.Meanwhile, his landmark nonfiction title Warriors Hate War continues to draw widespread acclaim and sustained commercial momentum. Now sitting comfortably in the bestseller zone, this fourth book has earned daily waves of new 5-star reviews for its bold, unflinching analysis of every U.S. military engagement since World War II. By filtering the chaos of conflict through the lens of evolving doctrine-and by shining light on hidden truths that have shaped the course of modern warfare-Warriors Hate War is fast becoming a definitive resource for civilians, veterans, historians, and policymakers alike.Glenn's fascination with cosmic alignment and philosophical inquiry also continues to evolve through his Syzygies series. The latest volume-now entering production-centers on the 2024 Great American Eclipse, which Glenn and his team journeyed to Torreón, Mexico, to document firsthand. The result is a breathtaking fusion of science, poetry, and perspective, underscoring Glenn's rare ability to translate the sublime into the personal. Coinciding with this release will be the announcement of an accompanying documentary that brings this astrophotographic adventure to the screen.In July, fans of Glenn's astrophotography will be able to bring his celestial vision into their homes. A new collection of photographic artworks will be made available through the GlennSturm store, offered in ultra-premium metal wall mounts across a range of sizes. These timeless, high-resolution pieces capture the majesty of the cosmos with an intimacy and technical brilliance that only Glenn can achieve.And in a touching resurgence of interest, Glenn's first book Cancer Set Me Free is finding new readers and changing lives all over again. This deeply personal autobiography chronicles Glenn's diagnosis, transformation, and defiant path forward-a path now 18 years long, in which cancer continues to lose ground to hope, humor, and an unwavering passion for a beautiful life. As his growing body of work reaches more people than ever before, this original testimony is being rediscovered as a beacon of strength and authenticity:"This book changed how I think about pain and adversity.""There's a quiet strength in the way Glenn Sturm tells his story.""This book brought me to tears more than once, not because it was sad, but because it was so deeply real."In everything he creates-books, images, ideas, and inspiration-Glenn Sturm is living proof that art, courage, and compassion can outlast even the darkest forecasts. And he's just getting started.Visit GlennSturm for updates, new releases, and exclusive access to upcoming works and collector's pieces.

