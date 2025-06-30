Rescue Pup 'Lenny Kravitz' Crowned Top Dog In Wahl® Dirty Dogs Contest After Life-Changing Grooming

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Pet grooming leader Wahland Greater Good Charities teamed up once again for the 14annual WahlDirty Dogs Contest. The effort celebrates the power grooming has in helping rescue dogs get adopted by supporting shelters across the country with vital grooming supplies and monetary grants.

Meet the winners of the 2025 Wahl® Dirty Dogs Contest:

1st Place: $10,000 – Lenny Kravitz

Found wandering near a chicken farm in California, Lenny Kravitz was a matted mystery pup hiding beneath five pounds of painful fur. After his rescue and groom, Lenny was renamed Marzipan and now lives a pajama-wearing dream life in Pennsylvania. His transformation won the public heart and a $10,000 grant which will help his shelter Pinky Paws Search & Rescue in Selma, CA, continue their life-saving work.

"From the bottom of our hearts, thank you to Wahl® and to everyone who supported us," said Krystle Woodward, founder of Pinky Paws Search & Rescue. "We may be small, but we never give up. For 19 years, we've been a voice for abused and abandoned animals-on call 24/7. Grooming is often the first step toward healing, and Wahl's® products help us give neglected pets a fresh start. This is truly a blessing."

2nd Place: $3,000 – Mattie

Mattie's story of survival touched many. Rescued from a hoarding situation and suffering from burns under her mats, she blossomed after grooming and love from her foster family-who soon adopted her. Her 2nd place finish brings a $3,000 grant to her shelter Rescue Me WV Inc. in Martinsburg, WV.

3rd Place: $2,000 – Gizmo

Locked in a basement, matted and starving, Gizmo couldn't even walk. After two hours of grooming, a tiny, hopeful dog emerged. He's now healthy, happy, and awaiting a forever home. His 3rd place win earns $2,000 for his shelter Greater Birmingham Humane Society in Birmingham, AL.

"We're honored to support the shelters that make these transformations possible every day," said Zach Wyer, Senior Director of Marketing for Wahl®. "Lenny, Mattie, and Gizmo are proof that a fresh start-and a fresh haircut-can completely change a dog's life."

In addition to counting as a vote, each comment on TikTok served as an entry to win a Wahl® Pets Prize Pack, and thousands of pet lovers joined in to amplify these stories of hope.

The campaign also continues its partnership with animal advocate Lee Asher , founder of The Asher House . "This contest is more than a competition-it celebrates the resilience of rescue dogs and the unsung heroes who care for them," said Asher. "I'm proud to partner with a company that not only donates pet grooming supplies, helping thousands of dogs look and feel their best, but also spotlights the true spirit of rescue by helping these dogs be seen for who they really are."

