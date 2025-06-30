Florida Chamber Of Commerce Appoints John Doolittle To Lead Health Council Florida Chamber Leadership Cabinet Launches Mental Wellness Institute To Improve Behavioral Health For Workforce, Veterans/First Responders & Youth

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Within the Health Council, Doolittle will also lead the launch of the newly established, a business-led initiative focused on improving behavioral health outcomes for Florida's workforce, veterans and first responders, and youth.

The Florida Chamber Health Council operates under the Leadership Cabinet , alongside the Florida Chamber Safety Council and the Florida Chamber Sustainability Council . Together, these councils advance the goals of the Florida 2030 Blueprint -a comprehensive strategy to grow Florida into the 10th largest global economy while improving quality of life in every community.

Doolittle's appointment marks a significant milestone as the Chamber deepens its commitment to advancing behavioral health and making Florida the healthiest state in America.

A Veteran Leader in Mental Wellness and Performance

John Doolittle, a retired U.S. Navy SEAL, brings more than 25 years of distinguished leadership experience. He is nationally recognized for leading the Department of Defense's Preservation of the Force and Family (POTFF) program, which redefined how behavioral health, performance, and resilience are supported across U.S. Special Operations. He later worked with KAATSU Global, advancing research on traumatic brain injury treatment and recovery protocols for military personnel.

Turning Strategy into Action Through the Florida Chamber Mental Wellness Institute

In his new role, Doolittle will lead the implementation of the Florida Chamber Leadership Cabinet's Behavioral Health Report-Making Florida the National Leader for Mental Health and Well-Being , the first business-led statewide behavioral health strategy in the nation . Released in 2024, the report was developed to equip Florida's business community with data-driven insights, employer-facing recommendations, and a roadmap for reducing substance abuse, improving access to care, and preventing suicide and workplace violence.

The report outlines 25 strategic recommendations designed to improve behavioral health outcomes across Florida's workforce, the veteran and first responder populations, and youth-while helping employers support stronger business performance and build safer, healthier communities.

Tackling Workforce Health Challenges with Employer-Led Solutions

Under John's leadership, the Florida Chamber Leadership Cabinet is poised to translate strategic vision into measurable impact through the newly launched Mental Wellness Institute , a pivotal collaboration with the Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute . The Institute will systematically shape and enact behavioral health policy while concurrently developing, implementing, scaling, and financing evidence-based solutions targeted at improving mental wellness for Florida's workforce, veterans and first responders, and youth.

By prioritizing key recommendations from the report's Employer-Facing (EFR), Outcome-Driven (ODR), and Domain-Specific (DSR) categories, the Institute will apply lessons learned in real-time and foster a continuous cycle of improvement. This proactive approach will address urgent challenges-such as widespread provider shortages, barriers to care access, and rising healthcare costs-while equipping Florida businesses with essential tools to build a healthier, more resilient workforce across these essential populations.

A Broader Vision for a Healthier Florida

"Similar to the Departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs, our business community has a vital role to play in advancing behavioral health and mental wellness in both the workplace and at home," said John Doolittle . "I'm honored to join the Florida Chamber team and lead these efforts to create lasting impact for Florida's workers, families, and communities."

"John's leadership is exactly what we need at this pivotal moment for workplace health in Florida," said Katie Yeutter , President of the Florida Chamber Leadership Cabinet on Safety, Health, and Sustainability and COO/CFO of the Florida Chamber of Commerce. "His experience leading large-scale wellness programs for high-performance teams is unmatched, and his role will be instrumental as we take bold action to improve mental wellness and business outcomes across the state."

To learn more about the Florida Chamber Health Council and its initiatives, visit .

