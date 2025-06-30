Automotive LCD Display Market Estimated To Climb To $12.2 Billion By 2031, Registers Steady 5.6% CAGR

Automotive LCD Display Market 1

Automotive LCD display market was valued at $7.2 billion in 2021, is projected to reach $12.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.

- Roshan DeshmukhWILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Automotive LCD Display Market by Display Size (Upto 7 inch, More than 7 inch), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.” The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market. The automotive LCD display market size was valued at $7.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $12.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.Download Sample Report:Automotive LCD displays plays a key role in the infotainment systems which offers an extensive range of intriguing services such as music, videos, vehicle health monitoring, and other connected services. The need for LCD display in the automotive industry is predicted to increase due to the rising demand for advanced features including navigation, multimedia systems, driving assistance, and connected car features as well as the better driver-to-vehicle communication. Furthermore, it is predicted that during the forecast period, the market would increase due to the rising need for improved safety, comfort, and convenience in vehicles, particularly in emerging and developed nations.The market is also anticipated to benefit from the rising demand for autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicle technologies and the expansion of the high-end and luxury automobile sectors, particularly in emerging economies. Furthermore, the number of automotive LCD monitor using touch sensors have gained high traction in automotive LCD display industry . The usage of a LCD modules for automotive is required for touch-based devices, which encourages the development of display technology. Because of this, a wide variety of household appliances, including refrigerators, microwaves, washing machines, chimneys, and others, have touch-sensitive screens. Additionally, the usage of cutting-edge display technologies in cars has increased. Companies in the market are pursuing new technologies, such as the development of IoT-based devices, thereby boosting the automotive LCD display market growth.The automotive lcd display market is segmented into Display Size and Vehicle Type such as growth in cloud computing, surge in edge computing, and rise in government regulations regarding localization of data centers fuel the growth of the automotive LCD display market size. However, restricted view angle of LCD displays may hamper the growth of the automotive LCD display market. Furthermore, increase in AR and VR devices in displays is expected to offer lucrative opportunity for automotive LCD display market outlook.On the basis of display size, the market is classified into upto 7 inch and more than7 inch. The upto 7 inch segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market and is expected to follow the same trend during the forecast period.On the basis of vehicle type, it is categorized into passenger car, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle. Passenger car segment dominated the market in 2021.On the basis of region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA along with their prominent countries. Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest automotive LCD display market share in 2021. Major organizations and government institutions in the country are intensely putting resources into the technology to develop and deploy advanced technology solutions in the automotive.The key players profiled in the automotive LCD display market analysis are Continental AG, LG Display Corporation, Denso Corporation, Socionext, Yazaki, Japan Display Inc., Visteon Corporation, Samsung, Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch, and Sharp Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies such as product launch and merger & acquisition to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report:Analyst Review:The automotive LCD display market possesses high potential for the automotive industry. In the current business scenario, the demand for displays, particularly in the developing regions, is witnessing a significant increase, owing to rise in trend of touch-based devices and increase in adoption of electronic components in the automotive sector. Thus, companies operating in display industry adopt various innovative techniques to provide customers with advanced and innovative product offerings.Technological advancements have augmented the overall industrial development within a wide range of industries. In May 2021, Japan Display Inc. (JDI) developed a 21.3-inch 5mega-pixel monochrome LCD (2048 × 2560ppi) with High-brightness and High-contrast ratio TFT display made by Dual-cell technology. High demand for more than 7 inch display in the automotive drive this market. In the near future, adoption of the AR/VR devices and commercialization of autonomous vehicles is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the key players operating in the automotive LCD display market.Key Benefits For Stakeholders:. This study comprises an analytical depiction of the automotive LCD display market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.. The overall automotive LCD display market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.. The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.. The current global automotive LCD display market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2031 to benchmark financial competency.. Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the automotive LCD display market.. The report includes the market share of key vendors and global automotive LCD display Market trends.Reasons to Buy This Automotive LCD Display Market Report:. Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.. Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.. Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.. Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.. Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying Top Manufacturer.. Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and Scope.. Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 2-4 working days of order.. Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.. Enquiry About Report:Explore AMR's Extensive ongoing Coverage on Semiconductor and Electronics Domain:➢ Piezoelectric Sensor Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031➢ CO2 Gas Sensor Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031➢ Encoder Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031➢ 5G Infrastructure Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030➢ Touchless Sensing Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031➢ Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031➢ Embedded Antenna Systems Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031➢ Passive Optical Component Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

