ENERGY AMERICA AND ETISA ENERGIA FORMALIZE STRATEGIC CLEAN ENERGY ALLIANCE TO DEPLOY HYBRID POWER INFRASTRUCTURE-MEXICO

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a landmark move to strengthen clean energy cooperation between the United States and Mexico, Energy America , a U.S.-based solar technology and infrastructure leader, and Etisa Energia, a Mexican energy development firm, have entered a comprehensive Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to jointly develop and implement hybrid energy projects across key industrial regions of Mexico.The MOU outlines a strategic framework combining Independent Power Producer (IPP) structures, Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models, and long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) to deliver highly reliable and cost-effective energy through the integration of gas turbine and solar photovoltaic (PV) systems. The initiative is designed to support Mexico's industrial sector, improve grid reliability, and advance the national goal of reaching 35% clean energy generation in the short term.OBJECTIVES OF THE PARTNERSHIPThe collaboration aims to:. Deploy pilot hybrid power projects (~20 MW each) to serve high-load industrial zones.. Mobilize U.S. EXIM Bank-backed financing to reduce project capital cost and risk.. Support local economic development through solar module localization, vocational training, and local content targets.. Foster long-term bilateral energy cooperation aligned with national policies of both countries.. Scale the program toward 100s of MW in generation capacity with replicable models across Mexican states.“This MOU represents more than a business partnership-it's a strategic alignment of vision, policy, and technology between Mexico and the United States,” said Zoheb Khan, Vice President of Energy America.“Our hybrid power model combines clean solar energy with reliable gas generation to ensure 24/7 energy security for Mexico's growing industrial demand, while creating skilled jobs and manufacturing capacity.”STRUCTURE AND SCOPEUnder the terms of the MOU:Energy America (USA) will:. Lead project financing, design, and deployment, leveraging U.S. EXIM Bank instruments (loan guarantees, export credits, political risk insurance).. Supply high-efficiency U.S.-manufactured solar modules, with future potential for Mexican assembly lines.. Provide engineering design, project management, and technical training.. Facilitate knowledge transfer through site visits, training modules, and R&D support via its NASA-aligned division, Centauri .Etisa Energia (Mexico) will:. Lead regulatory compliance, permitting, and PPP structuring with Mexican federal and state entities.. Negotiate and structure bankable long-term PPAs with public or industrial off-takers, such as Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE).. Identify and secure project sites in high-solar irradiance industrial zones.. Engage qualified Mexican contractors and suppliers to meet local content thresholds.Mexican Public Sector Entities (CFE, SENER, CRE, Ministry of Finance, etc.) are expected to:. Provide regulatory support and expedited permitting.. Serve as long-term energy off-takers under 15–20 year PPA terms with indexed tariffs.. Facilitate tax incentives, guarantee mechanisms, and co-financing via development banks.. Support Energy America's potential local module assembly operations and domestic supply chain integration.A MODEL FOR SUSTAINABLE INDUSTRIAL ENERGYThe projects envisioned under this partnership will combine baseload gas turbine capacity with daytime solar generation, delivering clean, stable, and economically competitive electricity. This model directly addresses the needs of Mexico's manufacturing and export-driven economy-reducing dependence on centralized fossil-based grids while increasing energy resilience and competitiveness.A joint technical committee, including leadership from Ganymede Utilities (Energy America's EPC arm) and Centauri (Energy America's R&D division), has been formed to oversee the implementation roadmap, while quarterly bilateral reviews and technical exchanges will ensure continuous progress and policy alignment.QUOTE FROM ETISA ENERGIA“Etisa Energia is proud to collaborate with Energy America on this transformative initiative,” said Juan Acra, President of Etisa Energia.“This MOU strengthens our ability to deliver clean, resilient, and sovereign energy solutions in partnership with the Mexican government and international allies.”ABOUT ENERGY AMERICAEnergy America is a U.S.-based clean energy leader with over 13 GW of global solar module production capacity. Headquartered in California, the company integrates NASA-aligned innovation, EXIM Bank-aligned financing, and full-stack EPC capabilities. Energy America supplies renewable energy solutions to utility, commercial, and sovereign clients across North America, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.Website:ABOUT ETISA ENERGIAEtisa Energia is a Mexican energy development and consulting firm specializing in public-private partnership execution, regulatory engagement, and power infrastructure advisory. The firm has a strong track record supporting energy transition initiatives in Mexico, serving both public and private sector clients.Website:ABOUT GANYMEDE UTILITIESGanymede Utilities is the EPC arm of Energy America, providing engineering, procurement, and construction services globally for projects ranging from 5 MW to 1 GW and beyond. Ganymede plays a pivotal role in the seamless delivery of large-scale energy infrastructure projects, ensuring that all projects are executed with precision and efficiency.ABOUT CENTAURICentauri is Energy America's R&D division, focused on cutting-edge solar technology development. With a strong emphasis on NASA-backed innovation, Centauri combines terrestrial and space-based data for the design of next-generation solar modules, as well as advancements in energy storage and efficiency. Centauri is instrumental in bringing high-tech solutions to global energy challenges.For press and partnership inquiries:📧 ... | ...📞 U.S. Office: +1 415-972-9905 | Mexico Office: +525553950005

