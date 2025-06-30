South Hills Shopping Center Sold After More Than 50 Years Of Family Ownership

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Sale marks a new chapter for the center, which will continue its legacy as one of Charleston's most beloved community hubs.

CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- After more than five decades of family ownership and stewardship, South Hills Shopping Center has been sold. This sale marks a new chapter for the center, which will continue its legacy as one of Charleston's most beloved community hubs.

Developed and owned by the Rubin and Cohens families for over 50 years, the shopping center has been a cornerstone of the South Hills neighborhood, known for its vibrant mix of dining, retail, wellness, and professional services. The sale was finalized at noon today.

Steve Rubin, managing partner of South Hills Properties and Rubin Brothers LLC, expressed heartfelt appreciation for the community and tenants that contributed to the center's long-standing success.

“It has been a privilege to serve the Charleston community for so many years,” said Rubin.“We're incredibly grateful for the loyal support of our neighbors and especially for the outstanding tenants who have made South Hills Shopping Center a destination for everything from shopping and dining to Pilates and dental care.”

One of the families' longtime hopes was that the center would remain under local ownership-a vision that will be realized with this sale. The new ownership group is locally based, and while today marks a transition, Rubin shared his confidence that the center is in good hands.

“We're proud that the new owners are local, and we're optimistic that they will continue to build on the strong foundation we've laid,” Rubin added.“We believe South Hills Shopping Center will remain a valuable part of this community for years to come.”

The new ownership group-Mitchell and Kamilla Rashid and Marty and Theresa Johnson-is locally based in Charleston and excited to continue the strong business, leadership, and legacy built by the Rubin and Cohen families over the past 50 years. Committed to supporting current tenants, the Rashid and Johnson families look forward to stewarding the thriving South Hills Shopping District as a premier Charleston destination.

The Rubin and Cohens families extend their sincere thanks to all who have played a role in the success and longevity of South Hills Shopping Center.

