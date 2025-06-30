Bright Line Chief Investigator Kyle Corrigan Pursues Phd To Advance Investigative Standards And Education

Chief Investigator Kyle Corrigan

Bright Line Investigations Chief Investigator Kyle Corrigan begins PhD in Criminal Justice to expand national training, mentorship, and investigative leadership

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bright Line Investigations LLC , a premier provider of investigative services and professional training, proudly announces a new milestone in its commitment to academic excellence and investigative leadership. Chief Investigator Kyle Corrigan will begin his PhD studies in Criminal Justice at Liberty University in the fall of 2025, reinforcing the agency's role at the intersection of field experience and scholarly research.Corrigan began his professional career in 2008 as an investigator, focusing primarily on insurance fraud and conducting surveillance to uncover fraudulent claims. That foundational experience sparked a lifelong dedication to the investigative field and led to the founding of Bright Line Investigations LLC in 2014. Since its inception, the agency has grown into a respected, multistate firm recognized for its excellence in surveillance, litigation support, and complex criminal and civil investigations.Today, Bright Line Investigations serves attorneys, insurance carriers, corporations, and private clients across the Midwest and beyond. Corrigan is a Certified Insurance Fraud Investigator (CIFI), an NRA and USCCA certified firearms instructor , and currently serves on the Board of Directors for the National Council of Investigation and Security Services (NCISS). His extensive professional network spans investigative and legal communities nationwide, cultivated through nearly two decades of trusted service.Corrigan is also deeply committed to training the next generation of investigative professionals. Through a growing partnership with the University of Wisconsin System, Bright Line Investigations offers internships and apprenticeships to students pursuing careers in private investigation, criminal justice, psychology, sociology, political science, and security. In his role with NCISS, Corrigan is now working to expand this program nationwide, connecting universities with licensed investigative agencies to provide students with valuable field experience, mentorship, and career pathways in the investigative and protective services industries.One such success story is that of Jordan Reed, who interned with Bright Line Investigations during his senior year of college. After graduation, Reed was hired as a patrol officer with the Racine Police Department. In his first few months on the job, Reed made his first fugitive arrest, a moment he credits directly to the surveillance training he received under Corrigan's guidance.“I set up just like you taught me,” Reed said.“A few hours later, there walked out our fugitive.” Reed continues to stay in contact with Corrigan and remains a proud advocate of the value real-world mentorship can bring to early career professionals.Corrigan holds a Master of Science in Criminal Justice from the University of Wisconsin Platteville (2022) and dual bachelor's degrees in Criminal Justice and Psychology from the University of Wisconsin Parkside (2008). His pursuit of a PhD reflects a deeper commitment to strengthening investigative practices through academic research, instruction, and leadership.“This PhD is more than a personal goal, it is a strategic commitment to the next generation of investigators and to the profession as a whole,” said Corrigan.“As Bright Line continues to lead in high stakes surveillance, litigation support, and professional education, this step allows us to expand our reach through mentorship, academic research, and instructional leadership.”Bright Line Investigations is licensed in multiple states and provides state approved continuing education and firearms training for private detectives and protective agents. Its curriculum includes pre-assignment certification, annual recertification, and advanced armed training programs that meet or exceed regulatory and industry standards.Corrigan's doctoral research will focus on bridging the gap between academic training and real world investigative practice, in alignment with Bright Line's broader mission to promote accuracy, integrity, and professionalism in the private sector.This academic milestone reinforces Bright Line Investigations' founding mission: to deliver objective, evidence based intelligence backed by real world experience and a strong academic foundation. By combining field tested expertise with a vision rooted in education, the agency continues to set the national benchmark in private investigations and public safety training.

