Margaret Liu Collins Shares The Universal Message Of Faith In Hindi Edition Of 'God Is Good: Revised Second Edition'

God is Good: Revised Second Edition (Hindi Edition)

This newly translated edition aspires to bring hope and spiritual enlightenment to readers across the globe.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Philanthropist and author Margaret Liu Collins releases the newly translated Hindi edition of her memoir,“God is Good: Revised Second Edition”. Published in November 2023, this translation aims to reach Hindi-speaking readers, offering them solace and inspiration through the universal language of faith.“God is Good: Revised Second Edition” is an inspiring memoir detailing Margaret Liu Collins' life journey from a challenging childhood and an abusive marriage to a successful and joyous life. The memoir encapsulates moments where Margaret experienced God's teachings, deliverance, restoration, support, protection, and guidance, transforming her life through spiritual healing and biblical teachings. It vividly portrays how she found hope and solace in God's light, leading her to a path of financial, emotional, and spiritual prosperity.Born in China amidst the tumult of mid-century warfare, Margaret Liu Collins was raised in a culture that valued obedience and familial honor. At the tender age of thirteen, she found solace in her faith when she welcomed Christ into her heart. However, it was during the harrowing ordeal of an abusive marriage that she truly discovered the transformative power of prayer, leaning on her faith to navigate the darkest of times. This profound spiritual awakening unveiled a compassionate God who desired her well-being and prosperity. Her memoir,“God is Good: Revised Second Edition” serves as a testament to her journey of uncovering God's unwavering love and omnipotent presence, enriched with scripture and insights from biblical scholars.The Hindi edition of“God is Good: Revised Second Edition” marks a significant milestone in Margaret's mission to spread the message of God's unconditional love and the transformative power of faith to diverse communities worldwide.Readers can now purchase a copy of“God is Good: Revised Second Edition (Hindi Edition)” on Amazon and other leading online book retailers. To get to know more about Margaret Liu Collins, her works, and her initiatives, visit her website at .About Bookside Press :Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

