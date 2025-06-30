Bright Line Investigations LLC Licensed As Illinois Private Detective Agency, Expands Training And Security Services

We produce predictable and consistent results.

2025 Spring Training Conference - National Association of Legal Investigators

Chief Investigator Kyle Corrigan

Bright Line Investigations is now licensed in Illinois, expanding services & training programs for detectives, security professionals, & legal clients statewide

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bright Line Investigations LLC , a multi-state investigative and training agency, has been officially licensed by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) as an Illinois Private Detective Agency (License #117.001938). Chief Investigator Kyle Corrigan , MS, CIFI, serves as the licensee in charge, holding Individual License #115.002563.This licensure expands the agency's regional presence across the Midwest and reinforces its commitment to regulatory compliance and professional investigative standards.Bright Line Investigations is also in the final phase of approval with IDFPR to offer the 48-hour Basic Firearms Training Course, required for private detectives and security professionals seeking a Firearm Control Card (FCC). The course includes live-fire qualification, use-of-force instruction, and practical application of firearm skills in investigative and protective scenarios.The agency also offers the 20-hour Basic Training Course required to obtain a Permanent Employee Registration Card (PERC), a credential mandated for entry into the private security and investigative professions in Illinois. This program includes instruction in investigative reporting, tactical awareness, and documentation procedures relevant to legal proceedings.Bright Line Investigations has appointed Jason Kraayvanger as Security Consultant Supervisor. Kraayvanger is certified in Vulnerability, Risk, and Threat Assessment and provides threat mitigation consulting for private industry and government entities, particularly in cases involving disgruntled employees, workplace violence, or post-termination risks.The agency is recognized for its work in complex criminal and civil investigations, surveillance, and litigation support across multiple jurisdictions.Chief Investigator Corrigan brings over 17 years of investigative experience and holds several national certifications, including Certified Insurance Fraud Investigator (CIFI), NRA Law Enforcement Instructor in Handgun and Tactical Shooting, and USCCA Instructor in Concealed Carry & Home Defense and Countering the Mass Shooter Threat. He also serves on the Board of Directors for the National Council of Investigation and Security Services (NCISS) and is a recognized firearms expert witness in Wisconsin courts.Bright Line Investigations provides state-approved training programs that exceed minimum standards and are designed to prepare professionals for real-world investigative and protective assignments. Courses include investigative writing labs, live-fire range sessions, and internship opportunities through academic partnerships.

Kyle Corrigan

Bright Line Investigations

+1 888-407-7380

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

Bright Line Investigations LLC - TV Commercial

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.