Dubai Announces First Successful Test Flight Of Air Taxi Ahead Of 2026 Rollout

Dubai has successfully conducted the first test flight of a flying taxi developed by Joby Aviatio , marking a major milestone in the emirate's journey toward futuristic urban mobility. The flight, conducted on Monday, sets the stage for a commercial rollout expected in the first half of 2026.

The test flight took place at Joby's test facility at the Dubai Jetman Helipad in Margham, along the Dubai–Al Ain Road. The aircraft completed several loops over the facility and surrounding desert in the presence of media representatives and senior members of the Joby Aviation team.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, said the successful test marks part of broader preparations for the launch of full-scale air taxi services . He emphasised that it reflects Dubai's ambition to become a global hub for innovation and next-generation infrastructure.

“This new achievement shortens distances, enhances the quality of life in Dubai, and redefines sustainable and eco-friendly urban mobility. It aligns with our ongoing efforts to strengthen the UAE's position as a global leader in innovation and technology,” said Sheikh Hamdan.

Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said the aerial taxi will introduce a new premium service for residents and visitors seeking smooth, fast, and safe travel to key destinations across the city.

"A journey from Dubai International Airport to Palm Jumeirah, for example, is expected to take just 12 minutes, compared to approximately 45 minutes by car. The service will also strengthen integration with public transport systems and individual mobility options such as e-scooters and bicycles, enabling seamless multimodal travel and enhanced connectivity across the city, ensuring a smooth and convenient experience for all passengers,” said Al Tayer.

Didier Papadopoulos, President of Aircraft OEM at Joby Aviation, noted that the electric vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft could carry a pilot and four passengers. It can reach speeds of up to 320 km/h and carry a payload of up to 450kgs. Remarkably, it is 100 times quieter than a traditional helicopter.

“This test is one of many we have conducted. It marks the beginning of several phases leading to passenger operations next year. We feel good about the progress and aim to launch services closer to the first half of 2026,” Papadopoulos told Khaleej Times after the flight.

In addition to Joby, US-based Archer Aviation is collaborating with partners in Abu Dhabi to launch a flying taxi service in the UAE capital, with an expected launch either later this year or in early 2026.

Papadopoulos revealed that passengers will be able to book flights via the Joby app, which is set to launch ahead of the service rollout. The initial route will operate between Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Dubai Marina, with plans to expand to Downtown Dubai and the Palm Jumeirah in the future.

Regarding pricing, he said the company aims to offer fares comparable to premium ride-hailing services, made possible through Joby's investment in electric propulsion technology.

“We expect airfares to align with the higher-end Uber rides. As we scale operations and optimise the network, prices will decrease over time,” he added.

While specific figures weren't disclosed, Papadopoulos confirmed that Joby plans to begin operations with a fleet of multiple aircraft. The company is also in talks with other emirates to expand flying taxi services across the UAE.

“Dubai is a critical entry point that could unlock regional expansion,” he said.

How it works?

The aircraft is fully powered by batteries.

It has four battery packs - two on each side of the wing, and then the cells, and then six propulsion units. As it flies, the aircraft goes through three phases. In the first phase, it takes off like a helicopter, then as it's transitioning forward, going through a semi-thrust forward. This is when the propulsion system starts to tilt forward to pick up speed. In the third phase, it picks up speed and then it is on its wing.

From a charging system, he said the eVTOL has been designed to be able to charge the aircraft in minutes.

“We take passengers from point A to point B, then you want to be able to unload the passengers and load new passengers very quickly. So I'm talking about eight to 10 minutes, and the aircraft is charged up again and ready to go. We want that cycle to keep operating. The charging system that we have is very unique in that not only is it providing a power source to the aircraft, it's also conditioning the batteries in the aircraft,“ said Papadopoulos.

He assured that this flying taxi is extremely safe.