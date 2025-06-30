Iran Announces Deaths Of 935 People In Israeli Airstrikes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Tehran: Iranian authorities announced that the number of people killed so far in Israeli airstrikes on large areas of Iran has reached 935, including 38 children and 102 women.

Spokesperson for the Iranian Judiciary Asghar Jahangir explained in a press conference today that the Israeli bombing directly targeted civilians and civilian facilities, including peaceful nuclear facilities, despite Iran's commitment to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. He noted that the attack came amid active diplomatic negotiations, confirming Israel's failure to abide by any international law.

Regarding the attack on Evin Prison, Jahangir described it as a crime and a flagrant violation of international law, stressing Iran's commitment to pursuing these violations in international forums.

On June 13, Israel launched a large-scale attack on Iran, targeting strategic military and nuclear sites, most notably the Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan facilities.

Tehran responded by launching dozens of ballistic missiles and drones toward the occupied territories.

The clashes lasted 12 days, resulting in the deaths of several senior Iranian military commanders and nuclear scientists, along with hundreds of civilian casualties, before a ceasefire agreement was reached on June 24.