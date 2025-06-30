Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Iran Announces Deaths Of 935 People In Israeli Airstrikes

Iran Announces Deaths Of 935 People In Israeli Airstrikes


2025-06-30 02:26:09
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Tehran: Iranian authorities announced that the number of people killed so far in Israeli airstrikes on large areas of Iran has reached 935, including 38 children and 102 women.

Spokesperson for the Iranian Judiciary Asghar Jahangir explained in a press conference today that the Israeli bombing directly targeted civilians and civilian facilities, including peaceful nuclear facilities, despite Iran's commitment to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. He noted that the attack came amid active diplomatic negotiations, confirming Israel's failure to abide by any international law.

Regarding the attack on Evin Prison, Jahangir described it as a crime and a flagrant violation of international law, stressing Iran's commitment to pursuing these violations in international forums.

On June 13, Israel launched a large-scale attack on Iran, targeting strategic military and nuclear sites, most notably the Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan facilities.

Tehran responded by launching dozens of ballistic missiles and drones toward the occupied territories.

The clashes lasted 12 days, resulting in the deaths of several senior Iranian military commanders and nuclear scientists, along with hundreds of civilian casualties, before a ceasefire agreement was reached on June 24.

MENAFN30062025000063011010ID1109743132

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search