QCB Issues Government Bonds And Sukuk Worth QR5 Billion On Behalf Of Ministry Of Finance

2025-06-30 02:25:57
Doha: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) issued government bonds and sukuk today, on behalf of the Ministry of Finance, for tenors of 2.14 years, 4.14 years, and 6.14 years.

On its X platform, QCB said on Monday that that the issuances were divided into QR 1 billion for a 2.14-year term (Tap Issue) at an interest rate of 4.40 percent, QR 2 billion for a 4.14-year term (Tap Issue) at an interest rate of 4.40 percent, and QR 2 billion for a 6.14-year term (Tap Issue) at an interest rate of 4.50 percent.

Total bank bids for government bonds and sukuk reached QR 10.7 billion.

