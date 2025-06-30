MENAFN - Investor Ideas) -->Breaking Gold Stock News - ESGold (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) Expands Montauban Mine Building to 4,000 sq. ft. Ahead of Key Operational Milestones Increased facility footprint reflects advanced construction progress and preparation for active gold-silver production and concentrate processing

Vancouver, British Columbia - June 30, 2025 (Investorideas Newswire) ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU ) (OTCQB: ESAUF ) (FSE: Z7D) ("ESGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a significant expansion of its Montauban Project mine building to support the Company's transition into gold and silver production. Originally planned at approximately 2,000 square feet, the building is now being expanded to 4,000 square feet to accommodate enhanced operational needs and support infrastructure.

This latest development reflects the Company's continued momentum and preparation for a highly active construction and commissioning season at Montauban.

"As construction progresses and we prepare for near-term operations, we're not just building infrastructure-we're establishing the systems and capacity needed to support sustained production and long-term growth," said Paul Mastantuono, CEO of ESGold. "This expanded footprint reflects the pace of our momentum and the long-term vision we are committed to delivering at Montauban."

Expanded Capacity for Production Readiness

The enlarged facility will now include:



Dedicated crew accommodations, including change rooms and showers to support on-site personnel

Control rooms for monitoring the gravity separation and processing systems

A secure lab space for ongoing gold and silver concentrate testing Expanded "Gold Room" storage for secure handling and safekeeping of gold and silver dore bars

The Company has also shipped railbed pre-concentrate samples for ongoing lab testing, with results expected in the near term. These results will guide final adjustments to the flow sheet and may impact future on-site processing efficiency.

What's Ahead for ESGold



Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) - Imminent release of updated study outlining project economics

Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT) Results - Final imaging and 3D model to be released shortly

Exploration Strategy - Expansion beyond tailings into district-scale targets Scalable Processing Model - Progress toward validating a repeatable clean redevelopment framework

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU | OTCQB: ESAUF | FSE: Z7D) is a fully permitted, pre-production resource company at the forefront of clean mining and exploration innovation. With proven expertise in Quebec, the Company is advancing its projects toward production and feasibility while delivering long-term value through sustainable resource recovery and exploration. ESGold's flagship Montauban property, located 80 kilometers west of Quebec City, serves as a model for responsible mining practices, combining near-term production with district-scale discovery potential.

For more information, please contact ESGold Corp. at +1-888-370-1059 or visit esgol for additional resources, including a French version of this press release, past news releases, a 3D model of the Montauban processing plant, media interviews, and opinion-editorial pieces.

Stay connected by following us on (formerly Twitter), LinkedI , and joining our Telegram channe .

On behalf of the Board of Directors



ESGold Corp.

"Paul Mastantuono"

President & Director

...

+1-888-370-1059

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on assumptions and expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially. Forward-looking information includes statements regarding the expected use of proceeds, the development and construction timelines of the Montauban Project, future production, and anticipated project milestones. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking information contained in this release is qualified by these cautionary statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: ESGold Corp.

