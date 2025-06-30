Six Companies Establish Bluerebirth Council To Expand Use Of Recycled Materials In New Vehicles
|Date of Establishment
|June 30, 2025
|Chairperson
|Hirotsugu Takeuchi (DENSO CORPORATION, Executive Officer, CTO and CDO)
|
Vice Chairperson
|Naoto Matsuoka (REVER CORPORATION, President and Executive Officer)
|
Executive Committee
|DENSO CORPORATION, Toray Industries, Inc., Toyota Motor Corporation,Nomura Research Institute, Ltd., Honda Motor Co., Ltd.,MATEC Inc., REVER CORPORATION
|Members
|Approximately 30 companies (as of the time of establishment)
|Website
|BlueRebirth
BlueRebirth Council's Vision for 2035
(1) Car-to-Car: Returning all automobile parts to raw materials, utilizing them in new vehicle production, and creating a closed-loop recycling system.
(2) automated precision dismantling: Automatically performing sophisticated dismantling and precise sorting by leveraging robotics technology and AI-based recognition and decision-making capabilities.
Sectors: Automotive
