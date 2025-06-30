Adani Green Energy Achieves 15.53 GW Capacity Aims For 50 GW By 2030

MENAFN - KNN India)Adani Green Energy Ltd announced Monday that its operational capacity has reached 15.53 gigawatts, representing a significant milestone in India's renewable energy sector.

The company's current portfolio comprises 11.01 GW of solar capacity, 1.98 GW of wind power, and 2.56 GW of wind-solar hybrid installations.

The energy portfolio has the capacity to supply electricity to approximately 7.9 million households across India.

This achievement coincides with the company completing its tenth year of operations in the country, marking what the firm describes as the fastest and largest capacity addition in India's renewable energy history.

Ashish Khanna, Chief Executive Officer, Adani Green Energy, stated that the company aims to accelerate its renewable energy capacity expansion from the current 15 GW to 50 GW by 2030.

The company positions this growth as part of its broader mission to provide sustainable energy solutions to India and international markets.

According to the company, the current operational capacity is sufficient to power the entire northeastern region of India with renewable energy.

This development underscores the scale of India's renewable energy infrastructure and its potential to address regional power requirements through clean energy sources.

The announcement comes as Adani Green Energy continues development of what it describes as the world's largest renewable energy facility.

Located in Khavda, Kutch district of Gujarat, the planned 30 GW installation will span 538 square kilometers of previously barren land.

The facility's scale exceeds the area of Paris by five times and is expected to be visible from space upon completion.

The Khavda project, when fully operational, will constitute the world's largest power generation facility across all energy sources.

The company has already operationalized 5.36 GW of renewable energy capacity at the Khavda site, representing approximately one-sixth of the project's total planned capacity.

The milestone reflects India's broader renewable energy expansion as the country seeks to meet its climate commitments and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

The achievement positions Adani Green Energy as a significant player in India's transition toward sustainable energy infrastructure.

(KNN Bureau)