LG Unveils Colossal Qned Evo Promising A New Era Of Immersive Ai-Powered Entertainment
The 100-inch QNED evo captivates with its sheer scale and breathtaking visuals, with its grand scale and sophisticated design particularly well-suited for the spacious homes and luxurious interiors often found across the Gulf region. At the heart of the TV offering an unparalleled centerpiece for family gatherings and social entertainment lies the all new Dynamic QNED Color, LG's unique Nano technology-based wide color gamut solution, ensuring 100% Color Volume certification, translating to an incredibly rich and vibrant color palette, bringing every scene to life with stunning accuracy and depth.
Complementing this visual prowess is the α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2, a powerhouse of intelligence that elevates content to new heights, meticulously analyzing video frame by frame, upscaling HD and FHD content to detailed 4K while enhancing depth for an immersive experience. The AI Processor also upmixes simple mono or stereo sound to a virtual 9.1.2 channel surround sound, automatically adjusting volume across different frequencies and inputs for an enriched audio landscape, perfect for enjoying a wide range of local and international content.
Beyond its impressive display and processing capabilities, the 100-inch QNED evo is designed for seamless and intuitive interaction, where the new AI button on the AI Magic Remote, combined with voice controls and drag-and-drop functions, offer a hyper-personalized experience.
Incredibly, too, the TV intelligently recognizes users by voice, recommends tailored content, answers questions, and even adjusts picture and sound settings to individual preferences, proving an intelligent system whereby every interaction is effortless and perfectly aligned with the viewer's desires. Not to mention the smart precision dimming, a result of the TV's direct type backlighting, ensuring the sharpest picture, revealing the finest details, even in the most challenging scenes.
LG's 100-inch QNED evo even boasts a slim design with a depth of 49.9mm, and a Cinema Design with a tiny 4.5mm top, right, and left bezel, maximizing the immersive viewing experience, and supports a variable refresh rate (VRR) of 144Hz, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos, making it not simply an ideal choice for home cinematic enjoyment, but for high-performance gaming.
This huge screen is more than just a television; it's a statement of luxury and a gateway to an unparalleled entertainment future, boasting robust features and an expansive display – perfectly aligned with the discerning tastes and spacious environments prevalent across the Gulf – promising an unmatched viewing experience for every occasion.
About LG Electronics Media Entertainment Solution Company
The LG Media Entertainment Solution Company (MS) is a recognized innovator in televisions, audio, displays and smart TV platform. The MS Company enhances the media entertainment experience with its OLED TVs, renowned for perfect black and perfect color, and premium LCD QNED TVs, all powered by the personalized webOS smart TV platform. The MS Company also offers gaming monitors, business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices and medical displays that are designed to maximize customers' work efficiency and deliver strong value.
