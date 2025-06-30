Joby Cements Global Lead In Air Taxi Industry With Dubai Flights And Beginning Of Commercial Market Readiness Work - AET...

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY), a company developing electric air taxis for commercial passenger service, today announced a historic milestone: its electric air taxi has successfully completed a series of piloted, vertical-takeoff-and-landing wingborne flights in Dubai, marking the start of its commercial market readiness efforts in the region. A first in the eVTOL sector, these efforts will further develop Joby's readiness in anticipation of carrying its first passengers in 2026. This milestone also marks a significant step in Joby's three-pronged commercialization strategy: direct operations, aircraft sales, and regional partnerships.

“The United Arab Emirates is a launchpad for a global revolution in how we move,” said JoeBen Bevirt, founder and CEO of Joby Aviation .“In addition to building a performant aircraft, we've also been maturing our program for anticipated passenger service with global operational capabilities and scalable, durable manufacturing. Our flights and operational footprint in Dubai are a monumental step toward weaving air taxi services into the fabric of daily life worldwide. With our visionary partners, we're igniting a future where quiet, clean flight is the new normal, and we're demonstrating the leadership of American innovation on the global stage.”

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority – Dubai also witnessed the inaugural test flights in Dubai, gaining a front-row view of the progress toward their vision for safe and future-ready mobility.

This achievement was made possible by Joby's collaboration with Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), and the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA). Building on the landmark 2024 agreement with the RTA that granted Joby exclusive rights to operate air taxis in Dubai for six years, it positions Joby at the forefront of shaping the future of transportation and reinforces the UAE's role as a leader in advanced air mobility.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority, said:“The launch of the air taxi's trial operation reflects UAE leadership's vision to advance sustainable and innovative mobility across all public and shared transport modes. It underscores Dubai's commitment to keeping pace with rapid global transformations and developing future-ready solutions to emerging mobility challenges.

“The air taxi will introduce a new premium service for residents and visitors seeking smooth, fast, and safe travel to key destinations across the city. The service will also strengthen integration with public transport systems and individual mobility options such as e-scooters and bicycles, enabling seamless multimodal travel and enhanced connectivity across Dubai, ensuring a smooth and convenient experience for all passengers.”

Joby aims to introduce its commercial service at Dubai International Airport (DXB), Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, and Dubai Downtown, with vertiport construction already underway . The DXB to Palm Jumeirah trip, for example, is expected to take only 12 minutes, cutting a 45-minute car ride down to a fraction of the time. Joby's aircraft is designed to transport a pilot and up to four passengers at speeds of up to 200 mph (~320 km/h), with minimal noise and zero operating emissions. It offers faster, quieter, and more convenient air travel for short commutes, quick trips and seamless mobility across the region.

The start of commercial market readiness work in Dubai builds on nearly two years of hot weather trials at Edwards Air Force Base in the United States and demonstrates new levels of operational capacity, scaling the capabilities of logistics and Joby team members. With a 15-year track record of engineering excellence, more than 40,000 miles of flight testing, successful piloted transition flights , and proven multi-aircraft operations , Joby continues to move closer to its vision of making clean, quiet, and fast air travel an everyday reality.

About Joby

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) is a California-based transportation company developing an all-electric, vertical take-off and landing air taxi which it intends to operate as part of a fast, quiet, and convenient service in cities around the world. To learn more, visit .

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the development and performance of our aircraft, progress and timing, including our expectation to carry our first passengers in 2026; our plans related to certification and operation of our business in the United Arab Emirates, including vertiport location, timing and expected benefits of our service; our business plan, objectives, goals and market opportunity; plans for, and potential benefits of, our strategic partnerships; and our current expectations relating to our business, results of operations, including the expected benefits of our vertically-integrated business model. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as“anticipate”,“estimate”,“expect”,“project”,“plan”,“intend”,“believe”,“may”,“will”,“should”,“can have”,“likely” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. All forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including: our ability to launch our air taxi service and the growth of the urban air mobility market generally; our ability to produce aircraft that meet our performance expectations in the volumes and on the timelines that we project; complexities related to obtaining certification and operating in foreign markets; the ability of us and our partners to develop necessary infrastructure in time for planned operations, or at all; the competitive environment in which we operate; our ability to effectively respond to evolving regulations and standards relating to our aircraft; uncertainties related to our estimates of the size of the market for our service and future revenue opportunities; and other important factors discussed in the section titled“Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on February 27, 2025, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 8, 2025, and in future filings and other reports we file with or furnish to the SEC. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates and beliefs as of the date of this release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

