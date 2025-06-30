403
Apple (AAPL) Stock Signal: Can The Uptrend Continue? (Chart)
Market Index Analysis
- Apple (AAPL) is a member of the NASDAQ 100 Index, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 100 Index, and the S&P 500 Index. All four indices are at or near record highs, with technical analysis showing a potential price action reversal. Trading volumes during bullish sessions are lower than during bearish sessions. The Bull Bear Power Indicator of the NASDAQ 100 shows a negative divergence, which is a bearish sign suggesting a price action reversal could follow.
- It also shows downside pressure from a descending resistance level. The Bull Bear Power Indicator is contracting, and a bearish crossover is pending. A potential breakdown below its descending support level could magnify a selloff. AAPL failed to move higher with markets, a string bearish signal.
- AAPL Entry Level: Between 197.43 and 206.24 AAPL Take Profit: Between 169.21 and 174.62 AAPL Stop Loss: Between 208.42 and 216.23 Risk/Reward Ratio: 2.57
