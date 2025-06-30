Tesla (TSLA) Stock Signal Today 30/06 (Chart)

403
Market Index Analysis
- Tesla (TSLA) is a member of the NASDAQ 100, the S&P 100, and the S&P 500. All three indices are at or near record highs, but underlying technical factors show a weakness in the uptrend. Most of June, trading volumes during bearish sessions are higher than during bullish sessions. The Bull Bear Power Indicator of the NASDAQ 100 shows a negative divergence, which is a bearish sign suggesting a price action reversal could follow.
- The TSLA D1 chart shows a breakdown below the 50.0 Fibonacci Retracement Fan. It also shows a rising wedge formation, a bearish chart pattern. The Bull Bear Power Indicator is contracting and completed a bearish crossover. Trading volumes over the past week were higher during risk-off sessions. TSLA failed to move higher with markets, a strong bearish signal.
- TSLA Entry Level: Between 311.50 and 342.69 TSLA Take Profit: Between 214.25 and 244.43 TSLA Stop Loss: Between 356.26 and 367.71 Risk/Reward Ratio: 2.17
