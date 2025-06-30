EUR/USD Analysis Today 30/06: Trading Upward (Chart)
- Overall Trend: Bullish. Today's EUR/USD Support Levels: 1.1650 – 1.1580 – 1.1400. Today's EUR/USD Resistance Levels: 1.1770 – 1.1840 – 1.2000.
- Buy EUR/USD from the support level of 1.1520 with a target of 1.1720 and a stop-loss at 1.1460. Sell EUR/USD from the resistance level of 1.1780 with a target of 1.1500 and a stop-loss at 1.1850.
Additionally, other rumours have spread about an imminent move to name a successor to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, effectively introducing a "shadow Fed" into play, which could undermine official guidance before May 2026, when Powell's term as chair ends. For now, expectations of President Trump picking a more dovish chair will keep downward pressure on FOMC pricing and the US dollar.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewIn this regard, it is said that the leading candidates for the next Fed Chair are former Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh, National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett, current Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Overall, the current concern for the future of US central bank policies will remain a pressure factor on any gains for the US dollar.Today, the EUR/USD price will be influenced by the announcement of German Retail Sales and German Import Price Index readings at 9:00 AM Egypt time. Later, the German CPI (Consumer Price Index) reading will be released. On the US side, the Chicago PMI (Purchasing Managers' Index) reading will be announced at 4:45 PM Egypt time, and throughout the day, there will be statements from members of the US Federal Reserve Board.Ready to trade our daily Forex analysis ? We've made a list of the best forex demo accounts worth trading with.
