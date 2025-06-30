403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
USD/TRY Forecast Today 30/06: Declines Against USD (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish Entry Points:Buy from the 0.0250 \u0026ndash; 0.0248 level, provided strong reversal signals appear (such as rebound candlesticks on a short timeframe).Buy after a confirmed breakout above the 0.0265 resistance level and sustained trading above it Targets: 0.0275, 0.0290, 0.0305Stop Loss: 0.0240Bearish Entry Points:Sell from the 0.0265 \u0026ndash; 0.0270 level if the price fails to break resistance and shows clear weakness after a confirmed daily close below the 0.0250 support level Targets: 0.0240, 0.0225, 0.0210Stop Loss: 0.0275 Top Forex Brokers 1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money Read Review BrokerGeoLists({ type: \u0027MobileTopBrokers\u0027, id: \u0027mobile-top-5\u0027, size: SidebarBrokerListAmount, getStartedText: \u0060Get Started\u0060, readReviewText: \u0060Read Review\u0060, Logo: \u0027broker_carrousel_i\u0027, Button: \u0027broker_carrousel_n\u0027, });The Turkish Lira (TRY) exchange rate against the US Dollar (USD) recorded a significant decline during today\u0026#39;s trading, reaching 0.0251 against the dollar, after opening at 0.0371. This sharp drop of 0.0121 reflects a 32.48% deterioration in a short period, amidst continued pressure on the local currency. Markets still appear unconvinced by the ability of Turkish monetary policy to curb the decline, with local economic indicators lacking stability reflects a clear state of volatility amid an increase in selling operations that are heavily pressuring the value of the Turkish Lira since the beginning of the session, with the pair trading between a high of 0.0391 and a low of 0.0250. Top Forex Brokers 1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money Read Review BrokerGeoLists({ type: \u0027MobileTopBrokers\u0027, id: \u0027mobile-top-5\u0027, size: SidebarBrokerListAmount, getStartedText: \u0060Get Started\u0060, readReviewText: \u0060Read Review\u0060, Logo: \u0027broker_carrousel_i\u0027, Button: \u0027broker_carrousel_n\u0027, });Technical Analysis of Lira vs. DollarFrom a technical perspective, observing the pair\u0026#39;s movement in recent sessions, we find that the price is moving within a clear downward channel, with no immediate signs of stabilization. The price has lost important support levels and is now approaching the last low at 0.0250. Should it break this level with a confirmed daily close, we might witness a new wave of decline technical indicators, primarily the Relative Strength Index (RSI), it indicates that the pair is approaching oversold areas, which could offer the markets a short technical rebound opportunity. However, this does not alter the overall picture, which still strongly favours a bearish trend unless fundamental catalysts or economic data emerge to support the Lira. EURUSD Chart by TradingView USD/TRY Trading Signals:The technical situation for the Turkish Lira against the Dollar still points towards selling, and buying is not recommended unless strong signs of a genuine technical rebound appear. Traders are advised to approach this pair with caution, especially given the price\u0026#39;s sensitivity to any sudden political news or monetary decisions Price Forecast for the Coming Days:Should the price remain below the 0.0265 level, the bearish trend is likely to continue next week, with potential targets at 0.0240 and then 0.0225. However, if strong support signals emerge from the current level, we might see a temporary ascent towards 0.0270, before the pair resumes its decline unless Turkish economic conditions change for USD/TRY Traders:Trading this pair requires a high degree of discipline and capital management, especially given the rapid decline of the Lira. Decisively, it is advised not to open large positions without clear confirmation signals. Also, closely monitor Turkish and US economic data, as they have a direct impact on the pair\u0026#39;s movement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
CommentsNo comment