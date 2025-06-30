Growing Crypto Commitments Among South Koreans Aged 2050

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Survey data from the Hana Institute of Finance indicates 27% of South Koreans aged 20 to 50 now hold cryptocurrencies, equating to roughly 14% of their total financial portfolios. Those in their 40s lead the trend with a 31% ownership rate, closely followed by those in their 30s and 50s. Notably, 70% of respondents across all age groups are planning to increase their crypto holdings in the face of mounting pressures in the job market and housing affordability.

This behavioural shift signals an evolution in investment patterns. Regular crypto purchases among this cohort have increased from 10% to 34%, while mid-term holdings - defined as positions held for months to a year - rose from 26% to 47%. Meanwhile, short‐term speculative trading has declined.“The perception is shifting from speculation to strategic investment,” notes Yoon Sun‐young, a researcher at the Hana Institute.

Bitcoin continues to dominate these portfolios, with six in ten owners including it among their crypto holdings. Many are diversifying further into altcoins and stablecoins, though NFTs and security tokens remain niche, with around 90% of investors sticking solely to coin-based assets. This maturation marks a departure from the earlier trend‐driven, high‐volatility investing to more structured, long‐term strategies.

Motivations for engagement increasingly reflect concerns beyond quick gains. Among individuals in their 50s, 78% cite wealth accumulation as a primary driver and 53% explicitly see crypto as a tool for retirement planning. Across all participants, interest in portfolio diversification and systematic savings emerged as common themes. The Korea Times reports four in ten investors now view crypto as a legitimate component of pension preparation.

Economic pressures-particularly youth unemployment of 6.6%, which is over twice the national average-combined with high housing costs and stagnant wages, are pushing younger demographics toward crypto as an alternative investment option. At German Blockchain Week, Eli Ilha Yune, chief product officer at Anzaetek, described crypto investment for many young Koreans as“a lifeline” rather than enthusiasm for blockchain ideals.

Despite this momentum, challenges persist across the ecosystem. Investors express concern about market volatility and fraud risks. A major logistical frustration stems from a government-mandated system allowing only one bank account linked per exchange. Around 70% of users have indicated support for linking multiple accounts to improve convenience. Survey respondents also cited the expansion of traditional financial institutions' roles and reinforced legal protections as key to boosting confidence - at rates of 42% and 35% respectively.

Institutional adaptation is underway. KB Kookmin Bank, alongside seven other major domestic banks, has filed trademarks for won‐pegged stablecoins and is preparing to develop blockchain‐based financial products. Meanwhile, lawmakers have been advancing a Digital Asset Basic Act, with President Lee Jae‐myung's administration expected to oversee further regulatory frameworks by the second half of 2025.

South Korea already hosts over 16 million crypto account holders-surpassing its stock investor base-and accounts for approximately 102 trillion won in assets held onchain. As the country moves further into regulated crypto waters, with legislation and infrastructure catching up to demand, the market appears set on a path toward mainstream acceptance and deeper integration into financial portfolios.

