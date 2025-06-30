DEX Trading Share Climbs To Record High

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Decentralised exchanges now account for 27.92% of global spot trading volume compared with centralised exchanges, marking a sharp rise from just 0.36% in June 2020.

Trading platforms operating without intermediaries have attracted a growing user base. The surge is primarily driven by rapid token listings, enhanced accessibility, and traders seeking autonomy over assets.

Crypto‐analytics firm CryptoRank reports the 27.92% figure as of 27 June 2025. On the same date, CoinStats and Cointelegraph confirmed that DEX activity has surpassed one quarter of combined CEX volumes.

Market analysts say this shift reflects a fundamental change in how users approach crypto. DEXs often offer immediate listing for new tokens, while CEXs enforce extensive vetting, delaying token debut. This gives DEXs an edge for traders looking to seize early opportunities.

Industry professionals highlight improved user interfaces, multi‐chain support, and deep wallet integration-such as MetaMask and Coinbase Wallet-as key enablers reducing friction for users.

At the same time, spot volume on CEXs has declined, reverting to levels last seen in 2020, according to CryptoQuant data. This drop has fed into the rising share of DEXs even if total trading volumes remain flat.

Numerous industry insiders emphasise that long‐term holders, or 'HODLers', are withdrawing assets from centralised platforms to personal wallets. This trend has further depressed CEX volumes and benefited decentralized trading.

Beyond token listings, privacy and transparency concerns have played a role. Faced with heightened scrutiny of centralised platforms and regulatory pressures, users often gravitate towards DEXs that allow control over private keys and transaction traceability.

The market has witnessed high‐value token offerings, including memecoins and Web3 project tokens, debuting exclusively on DEXs where speculative interest is strong. These listings typically bypass CEX vetting procedures, reinforcing DEX popularity among investors seeking first‐mover advantage.

Despite DEX progress, CEXs still dominate overall trading: the remaining 72.08% of spot volume remains on centralised systems. Their robust liquidity, institutional investor access, and features like leverage trading continue to appeal to many investors.

Analysts caution that DEX market share gains may plateau unless total trading activity grows or CEX volume drops further. However, if DEX share surpasses 30%-a threshold some industry observers regard as a tipping point-it could reshape how trading infrastructure evolves.

Technological strides are helping drive DEX adoption. Layer‐2 rollout, smart-contract efficiency, and multisignature governance have reduced fees and slippage. Cross‐chain bridges further improve functionality, with networks like Ethereum, Solana, and Polygon enabling seamless movement across blockchains.

Security remains a concern, however. DEX platforms, while reducing risks associated with central custodians, expose users to smart‐contract vulnerabilities. High‐profile exploits continue to underscore these weaknesses. That said, liquidity protocols such as Uniswap v3 and LayerZero have incorporated rigorous audits, bug‐bounty programmes, and verifiable codebases to bolster confidence.

Regulation continues to loom over both exchange types. Centralised platforms must comply with KYC/AML rules and are vigilant following recent regulatory crackdowns. DEXs operate in a more decentralised fashion but may face scrutiny for permitting unvetted tokens. Some global jurisdictions are investigating DEX platforms for facilitating illicit finance.

Emerging market participants – from speculative traders to institutional investors – are now evaluating DEXs as viable alternatives. These platforms support algorithmic trading bots, liquidity pools, yield‐farming incentives, and governance staking. Both market segments are adapting to a blended ecosystem.

Looking ahead, analysts are watching developments in decentralised autonomous organisations and algorithmic market‐making, which may reshape trading dynamics. Advances in privacy protocols, like zero‐knowledge rollups, could further catalyse DEX appeal by enhancing user confidentiality.

Institutional adoption remains cautious. Regulatory clarity, custody solutions, and conventional compliance standards are still being developed. Yet a growing cohort of fintech firms are exploring hybrid DEX‐CEX offerings, combining institutional-grade services with decentralised execution.

While DEX market share has reached unprecedented levels, it remains uncertain whether this marks a permanent realignment. The next pivotal indicator will be whether DEXs can sustain growth in a stable or expanding market, rather than merely displace CEX volume amid stagnation.

