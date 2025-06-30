Dubai's Electric Air Taxi Nears Commercial Launch

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Joby Aviation has commenced piloted test flights of its electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft in Dubai, marking a significant advancement in the city's urban air mobility initiatives. These flights are a pivotal step towards the anticipated launch of a commercial air taxi service by early 2026.

The test flights, conducted in the desert outskirts of Dubai, demonstrated the aircraft's capability to transition from vertical takeoff to horizontal flight and back, a crucial milestone for eVTOL technology. This achievement underscores Dubai's commitment to integrating sustainable and innovative transportation solutions into its urban infrastructure.

Joby's eVTOL aircraft, designed to carry a pilot and four passengers, boasts a top speed of 200 mph and a range of approximately 150 miles. The aircraft operates with six electric motors, ensuring a quieter and more environmentally friendly alternative to traditional aviation. These features align with Dubai's broader goals of reducing traffic congestion and lowering carbon emissions.

The Roads and Transport Authority of Dubai has been instrumental in facilitating this development. In February 2024, the RTA signed a definitive agreement with Joby Aviation, granting the company exclusive rights to operate air taxis in Dubai for six years. This partnership is part of Dubai's strategic plan to position itself as a leader in advanced air mobility.

Construction of the first commercial vertiport at Dubai International Airport is underway, with completion expected in the first quarter of 2026. This infrastructure development is essential to support the anticipated high demand for air taxi services, particularly for routes connecting key destinations such as DXB and Palm Jumeirah.

See also Gulf Bloc Greenlights“Grand Tours” Visa for Seamless Horizons

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?