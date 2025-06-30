India Leads World In Generative AI Take‐Up

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Over ninety per cent of employees in India use generative artificial intelligence tools at work, with 92 per cent logging daily use, according to a recent report by the Boston Consulting Group. This figure places India well above the global average of about 72 per cent.

The BCG study, based on a survey of 10,600 workers across 11 countries, highlights India's prominence in integrating generative AI. Alongside this, some 17 per cent of workers report that their organisations have embedded AI agents into daily workflows, ranking India among the top three nations globally for such integration.

High adoption has come with heightened concern. Nearly half of Indian employees-48 per cent-believe their roles are at risk of disappearing within the next decade due to AI, outpacing global levels at 41 per cent. Anxiety is compounded by low levels of understanding and guidance: only 33 per cent say they comprehend how AI agents function, while just 36 per cent feel they have received adequate training.

Despite these concerns, AI is delivering tangible productivity benefits. Almost half of Indian users report saving more than an hour per day through AI assistance, yet only one‐third receive support in leveraging that time for strategic tasks. Workflow redesign is emergent as a key differentiator: companies that pivot beyond tool deployment to reengineer tasks, offer structured training, and secure leadership backing are achieving stronger outcomes.

Experts cite several critical enablers for successful AI adoption. In‐person upskilling, access to approved AI platforms, and visible executive endorsement dramatically enhance uptake. In fact, where frontline workers report robust leadership support, regular usage jumps from 41 per cent to 82 per cent.

Security and governance issues remain pressing. About 46 per cent of workers worry that AI decisions lack sufficient human oversight, 35 per cent fear bias or unfairness, and 32 per cent question accountability for errors. Parallel research highlights that 92 per cent of executives flag security vulnerabilities-ranging from cyber‐attacks to data privacy-as major hurdles in AI implementation.

India's trajectory is supported by robust public and private investment. The UN Trade and Development's 2025 Technology and Innovation Report names India tenth globally in private‐sector AI investment. Infrastructure initiatives, such as the IndiaAI Mission's goal to build one of the world's largest AI compute networks by 2027, are bolstered by efforts from academia and industry. Centres of excellence at institutions like IIT Delhi and IIIT Hyderabad, alongside corporate alliances, are driving innovation and applied AI solutions.

AI's impact is felt across sectors. In public services, digital infrastructure and chatbots are enhancing citizen access. In agriculture, finance and healthcare, predictive analytics and generative AI are reshaping service delivery. Private‐sector growth projections suggest India's AI services market could reach up to US $17 billion by 2027.

Nonetheless, workforce readiness remains uneven. While 74 per cent of participants in a Microsoft‐sponsored skills programme hailed from smaller towns-and 65 per cent were women-skilling delivery is uneven, with many employees still left to self‐learn or rely on unauthorised tools.

For companies seeking competitive edge, the insight is clear: widespread tool usage alone does not guarantee impact. Only by pairing AI with thoughtful workflow redesign, ethical governance and targeted training can businesses capture the full value of generative intelligence.

