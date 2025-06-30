Parliamentary Vote Outlaws Starlink In Iran

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Iran's parliament has passed legislation criminalising the use, operation or possession of Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet system, citing concerns over national security and unauthorised communications. The bill now awaits approval from the Guardian Council before becoming enforceable law.

Authorities warn that penalties may include hefty fines, imprisonment and even corporal punishment. The Ministry of Information and Communications Technology contends that unlicensed satellite networks threaten sovereignty and could facilitate hostile interference.

This move follows a national internet shutdown in mid‐June during escalating hostilities with Israel, which led to a dramatic drop in connectivity. Starlink was reactivated across Iran by SpaceX to restore access amid the blackout, triggering alarm among officials.

Estimates suggest that some 20,000 to 40,000 terminals remain operational in the country, obtained and distributed through underground markets. Iranian official sources describe the technology as a tool used by“hostile actors” to bypass regulatory oversight.

For digital rights campaigners, the newly passed law exemplifies the government's growing clampdown on online freedom. A spokesperson for Access Now described the legislation as part of a wider strategy to entrench digital authoritarianism.

SpaceX has not released an official statement in response to the parliamentary vote. Elon Musk previously confirmed that Starlink had been“activated” in Iran to counter the blackout during the Israel‐Iran conflict earlier this month.

History shows this is not Iran's first attempt to limit access to foreign communications channels. The country has previously restricted VPNs, messaging apps and social‐media platforms in attempts to forestall dissent. The government also lodged a formal complaint with the International Telecommunication Union in 2023, claiming SpaceX violated domestic regulations by providing unsanctioned service.

