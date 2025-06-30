From Awareness To Action: This Summer Jscreen Shines A Spotlight On Cancer, Men's Health, And Genetic Testing

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This National Cancer Survivors Season, jscreen, a national non-profit public health initiative dedicated to preventing genetic diseases and cancer, is working tirelessly to educate the public on the critical importance of genetic testing. jscreen offers access to affordable, at-home hereditary cancer testing kits that give people the tools they need to take charge of their health. jscreen also provides access to licensed genetic counselors to help people understand their results and next steps.

"When dealing with cancer, knowing your genetic profile can make a world of difference," said Dr. Matt Goldstein, CEO of jscreen. "Cancer genetic testing allows people to understand their risks and take action to prevent cancer or detect is at an early, more treatable stage."

Summer also marks Men's Health Awareness, marking a unique occasion to spread awareness about men's physical and mental health issues. These include prostate cancer, heart disease, depression and others that affect millions of men across the globe. With high-profile cases of prostate cancer, such as President Biden's, in the news, experts are urging the public to take advantage of hereditary cancer testing to identify genetic risks. With up to 10% of prostate cancers having a genetic cause, genetic testing for prostate cancer risk is vitally important in identifying those who would benefit from earlier and more frequent screening.

For Men's Health Awareness, organizations and healthcare providers are promoting the following:



Regular medical checkups

Awareness of men's health risk factors including stress, alcohol use, and lack of sleep

Healthy lifestyle choices such as exercise, a nutritious diet, and smoking cessation Prevention and early detection and treatment of diseases like prostate cancer, heart disease, and mental health conditions

"A combination of preventative measures, including healthy lifestyle choices, and proactive steps, such as genetic testing, are the best tools to protect us from prostate cancer and other health issues," said Dr. Goldstein. "Our mission at jscreen is to ensure that all men understand the genetic factors that put them at risk and to give them the tools they need to make informed decisions about their genetic health. No one should have to lose a parent, sibling, child or other family member to hereditary cancer or other genetic diseases."

For those looking to gain an understanding of their genetic profile, jscreen offers several testing options:



A Hereditary Cancer Test that screens over 40 genes associated with increased risk for prostate, colorectal, breast, and other cancers. Understanding one's hereditary cancer risk can open the door to prevention, early detection, and treatment.

A Reproductive Carrier Screen that analyzes over 260 diseases, including Tay-Sachs, sickle cell disease, and cystic fibrosis. This test is an excellent tool for prospective parents looking to protect the health of their future children as they start or expand their family. A Combo Bundle that offers both tests at a discounted rate. By undergoing both a Hereditary Cancer Test and a Reproductive Carrier Screen, individuals can gain an understanding of their personal and family's health and better prepare for the future.

These Cancer Survivor and Men's Health Awareness months allow us to celebrate survivors' strength and the resiliency of the human spirit, while spreading life-saving awareness to people across the globe. This ongoing awareness hopes to eliminate the barrier to genetic testing and give families everywhere the tools they need to live a long, happy life. For more information about cancer genetic testing or to order a testing kit, visit jscreen today.

