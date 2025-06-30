Israeli Forces Demolish Several Palestinian Structures In Nablus, Ramallah

MENAFN - Palestine News Network ) Nablus /PNN/

Israeli occupation forces, accompanied by two bulldozers, began demolishing residential structures and agricultural facilities on Monday in Khirbet al-Tawil, located in the town of Aqraba, south of Nablus.

According to Salah Jaber, head of the Aqraba Municipality, Israeli forces stormed the area early in the day and launched a demolition campaign targeting homes and farming structures.

In a separate incident, Israeli occupation forces demolished several retaining walls and filled in a water well on Monday morning in the town of Silwad, east of Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank.

According to Raed Hamed, the head of the Silwad Municipality, Israeli bulldozers lunched a demolition campaign against retaining walls and filled in a privately owned water well belonging to Abdul Karim Abdul Latif Shahadeh Ayad.

Hamed said that the demolition is part of ongoing Israeli efforts to tighten restrictions on local residents and prevent them from cultivating their agricultural lands.







