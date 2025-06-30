Ground Penetrating Radar Market Expected To Hit $1.1 Billion By 2030, Registering At A 8.2% CAGR

Ground Penetrating Radar Market 1

Ground penetrating radar market size was valued at $0.5 billion in 2020, is projected to reach $1.1 billion by 2030, grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021-2030.

- Roshan DeshmukhWILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Ground Penetrating Radar Market by Type (Handheld Systems, Cart Based Systems, Vehicle Mounted Systems), by Component (Control Unit, Antenna, Power Supply, Others), by Offering (Equipment, Services), by Application (Utility Detection, Concrete Investigation, Transportation Infrastructure, Archaeology, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030.” The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market. The ground penetrating radar market size was valued at $0.5 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030.Download Sample Report:Ground penetrating radar (GPR) is a geophysical locating technique that uses radio waves to record images beneath the ground's surface in a noninvasive manner. The ability to determine the placement of subterranean services without disturbing the ground is a key benefit of GPR.Benefit of GPR systems over other traditional technologies such as radiography and rise in concerns related to safety & protection of underground utilities act as the key growth drivers of the global ground penetrating radar market. In addition, surge in demand for GPR for a wide range of applications such as concrete investigation, transportation infrastructure, municipal inspection, disaster inspection, geology & environment, and archaeology foster the market growth. However, lack of skilled workforce to operate GPR equipment acts as a major deterrent factor of the global market. Conversely, modernization of existing infrastructure is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global GPR market in the near future.The ground penetrating radar market is segmented into Component, Offering, Type and Application. By type, the market is classified into handheld systems, cart based systems, and vehicle mounted systems. On the basis of component, it is differentiated into control unit, antenna, power supply, and others. Depending on offering, it is divided into equipment and services. The applications covered in the study include utility detection, concrete investigation, transportation infrastructure, archaeology, and others.Based on type, the handheld systems segment contributed to the highest share of the global ground penetrating radar market in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total market share, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the cart-based systems segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.9% from 2021 to 2030.Based on region, North America held the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the total share. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor toward the ground penetrating radar market during the forecast period, followed by LAMEA and Europe.Leading players of the global ground penetrating radar market analyzed in the research include Chemring Group, Guideline Geo, Geophysical Survey Systems Inc., IDS Georadar, Hilti, Penetradar Corp., Leica Geosystems AG, Geoscanners, Radiodetection, and Utsi Electronics Ltd. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.Buy This Research Report (261 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures):Key Finding of the Study:➢ The equipment segment is projected to be the major offering, followed by services.➢ Asia-Pacific and North America collectively accounted for more than 55% of the ground penetrating radar market share in 2020.➢ India is anticipated to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.➢ U.S. was the major shareholder in the North America GPR market, accounting for approximately 78% share in 2020.➢ Depending on application, the transportation infrastructure segment generated the highest revenue in 2020. However, the utility detection segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the future.➢ Region wise, the GPR market was dominated by North America. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.Key Benefits of Stakeholders:➢ This study comprises analytical depiction of the global ground penetrating radar market size along with current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.➢ The overall ground penetrating radar market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.➢ The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.➢ The ground penetrating radar market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.➢ The Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the ground penetrating radar industry share of key vendors.➢ The report includes the market trends and the market share of key vendors.

