Bestagents Proudly Announces The Recipients Of Its Top Real Estate Professionals For 2025.

This prestigious award recognizes those who have a deep understanding of the local market and the current trends while maintaining outstanding client service in every transaction.

From understanding the best opportunities that exist in the market to negotiating advantageous terms, there are many advantages to working with an experienced and reputable real estate expert. Most importantly, these agents understand that their client's needs come above all else and therefore, they invest their time in getting to know their clients' individual targets and objectives to help them create a plan to reach them. Listed below are several of the latest agents that have demonstrated a commitment to providing the highest level of service.

Samantha Greene, Realtor, Saint Petersburg/FL

Tracy Dye, Real Estate Consultant, Lewisville/TX

Cheri Longo, Global Luxury Advisor, Naples/FL

Corie Fields, Realtor, Cookeville/TN

Jennifer Jollie, Real Estate Broker, Butte/MT

George Tome, Realtor, Phoenix/AZ

Misty Bievenue, Realtor, Saint Louis/MO

Julie Noel-Hastings, Realtor, Bonaire/GA

Blue Kearns, Real Estate Investor, Quincy/MA

J. Vance Brinkerhoff, Realtor, Vero Beach/FL

Paxton Clark, Real Estate Broker, Moultrie/GA

Julie Barr, Owner/Broker, Manistique/MI

Tammy Farmer, Realtor, Paragould/AR

Dana Damian, Real Estate Sales Associate, Lancaster/CA

Jacqui McCartin, Broker Associate, Bedford/NH

Rebecca Southard, Realtor, San Antonio/TX

Tyler O‚ÄôNeal, Owner/Broker, Tahoe City/CA

Hayley Millsaps, Realtor, Conroe/TX

Denzale De Berry, Owner/Broker, Wichita/KS

Sandra Kelley, Real Estate Appraiser & Owner, Concord/GA

Kathy Chappell, Owner/Broker, Austin/TX

Lourdes Santa Ana, Realtor, San Angelo/TX

Caroline White, Realtor/Investor, Newport News/VA

Sarah Braegger, Realtor, American Fork/UT

Arleen Richman, Realtor, North Attleboro/MA

Heidi Ludwig, Principal Agent, Sherman Oaks/CA

Robin Milton, Realtor,

Linda Mascher, Managing Broker/Branch Broker, Sandy/UT

Best Agents recognizes the top real estate professionals across the nation to help buyers, sellers, and investors match with the most qualified agents in their area. Best Agent's comprehensive database of real estate professionals features agents by local expertise, verified licenses, transaction history, and specializations to make sure that consumers are provided with the highest level of knowledge, seamless end-to-end service, and transparency in the buying and selling process.

