Appeal Launched Against Starlink Satellite Antennae Project Planned In Swiss Village

A group of Swiss citizens has filed an appeal against plans to install 40 Starlink satellite antennae in the mountain village of Leuk in southern Switzerland. Opponents cite health concerns and the fact that the project comes from Elon Musk.

Elon Musk's US space company SpaceX, which owns Starlink, announced at the beginning of June its plans to build 40 antennae in Leuk. The facilities are to be erected on a site above the village, where several large satellite dishes are already installed.

The appeal, reported by Swiss public radio, RTS, comes from a group of Swiss citizens. It is led by a family doctor from Leuk, Hanna Schnyder-Etienne, who is worried about the impact of the antennae on people's health.

