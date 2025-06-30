Appeal Launched Against Starlink Satellite Antennae Project Planned In Swiss Village
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Elon Musk's US space company SpaceX, which owns Starlink, announced at the beginning of June its plans to build 40 antennae in Leuk. The facilities are to be erected on a site above the village, where several large satellite dishes are already installed.
The appeal, reported by Swiss public radio, RTS, comes from a group of Swiss citizens. It is led by a family doctor from Leuk, Hanna Schnyder-Etienne, who is worried about the impact of the antennae on people's health.More More Starlink satellite antennae plan divides Swiss village
This content was published on Jun 26, 2025 Plans to install 40 Starlink antennae in the Swiss village of Leuk is meeting with local resistance.Read more: Starlink satellite antennae plan divides Swiss villag
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
CommentsNo comment