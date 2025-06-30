Federal Council Agrees To Investigation Into Alleged Swiss-Russian Spying Affair

Français fr Feu vert du Conseil fédéral à l'enquête sur l'espionnage au SRC Original Read more: Feu vert du Conseil fédéral à l'enquête sur l'espionnage au SR

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland can open spying investigations into the Swiss Federal Intelligence Service (FIS). The affair centres on an FIS cyber team and a collaboration with the controversial software company Kaspersky. Highly sensitive data allegedly flowed out – and ended up with Russian intelligence services. This content was published on June 30, 2025 - 12:05 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

The Federal Council has approved a request to initiate such investigations. It was submitted because of a possible breach of official secrecy, possible prohibited acts carried out on behalf of a foreign state and political intelligence, the office confirmed to Swiss public radio, SRF, and the Keystone-ATS news agency.

