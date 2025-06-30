Federal Council Agrees To Investigation Into Alleged Swiss-Russian Spying Affair
The Federal Council has approved a request to initiate such investigations. It was submitted because of a possible breach of official secrecy, possible prohibited acts carried out on behalf of a foreign state and political intelligence, the office confirmed to Swiss public radio, SRF, and the Keystone-ATS news agency.More More The Russia affair in the Swiss secret service: 'This is espionage'
This content was published on Jun 5, 2025 Employees of the Swiss intelligence service have been cooperating with Russian contacts for years. Highly sensitive data ended up with Russia.Read more: The Russia affair in the Swiss secret service: 'This is espionage'
