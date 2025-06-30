Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Heatwave Reduces Output At Swiss Nuclear Power Plant By 50%

2025-06-30 02:15:21
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The ongoing heatwave has forced the Beznau nuclear power plant, which relies on water from the River Aare, to halve its output. This content was published on June 30, 2025 - 14:59 3 minutes Keystone-SDA
This measure, which is in line with a decision by the Swiss Federal Office of Energy in 2019, is designed to protect the river's ecosystem.

As a result of the heatwave, the temperature of the River Aare downstream of the Beznau nuclear power plant in canton Aargau reached 25 degrees Celsius on Sunday. The power at the facility has been gradually lowered in recent days as the water temperature continued to rise, Axpo said in a statement on Monday.

This content was published on Jun 29, 2025 Temperatures of up to 35°C are expected over the next few days.

