Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
New Swiss Biometric ID Card Planned For 2026


2025-06-30 02:15:20
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) A biometric Swiss identity card (ID) is expected to be available in Switzerland by the end of 2026. The Federal Office of Police and its federal and cantonal partners are working on a new ID card that features a chip. This content was published on June 30, 2025 - 15:19 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
The chip with biometric data should protect the identity card even better against misuse, such as counterfeiting, the Federal Office of Police (Fedpol) wrote on Monday. The Swiss passport already has a chip of this type.

The biometric data can only be read when the ID card is physically presented. It is not possible to read the data at distance, Fedpol says. Furthermore, only countries that have equivalent data protection regulations to Switzerland would be authorised to access the fingerprints.

