MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Born in the southern region of São Paulo city, Gabriel Sayegh, 65, is proud of his. The ancient culture, which comes from both sides of his family and has been part of his life since the beginning, became an essential part of his routine in 1999.

“Since I was a child, I used to go to Esporte Clube Sírio and take part in its cultural activities, and when I was 39, I was invited to become the club's cultural director. I didn't think twice and accepted the offer,” says Sayegh.

Sayegh at Tarde Árabe, an event held by Esporte Clube Sírio

“It's very important to keep Arab culture alive because we're our ancestors. We come from a place that has its own culture, language, and cuisine, and many people don't know about it. That's why it's so important to preserve our culture and make sure others learn about our origins.”

Because of his professional choices, Sayegh would never have been close to Arab culture, but his desire to keep the tradition alive spoke louder.“I always liked math, so I graduated in civil engineering and worked in the field for many years. But I always had the desire to promote the culture of my parents and grandparents, which is why I still work as the cultural director of the club today,” says the engineer.

With a full schedule all month long, the club offers different types of free classes, including Arabic language, belly dancing, and music classes that use traditional Syrian instruments. And at least once a month, there is a lecture given by an important spokesperson from the community.

“We've already had writers, politicians, businesspeople, and even the president of the Institute for Arab Culture (ICArabe ) here. We also organize sessions to screen Arab films,” says the cultural director of Esporte Clube Sírio.

Despite the effort, the Syrian descendant says he finds it difficult to spread Arab culture among the younger generations.“Culture is no longer as much a part of the younger generations as it was during my youth. Today, there are many things that distract them.”

In addition to working at Esporte Clube Sírio, Gabriel is also involved in two other organizations: the State Parliamentary Council of Communities of Foreign Roots and Cultures (CONSCRE) of the Legislative Assembly of the State of São Paulo (Alesp) and ICArabe.

At CONSCRE, he arrived in 2019, served as president for two terms, and is currently vice president. The São Paulo native has been part of ICArabe since its inception in the early 2000s. He has held several positions within the institute, including vice president, and currently works as financial director.

“In all these places, my work is done voluntarily to help my community. At Alesp, where the space was created to bring together Arab descendants living in São Paulo, we have political ties and try in some way to highlight the culture of my country. At the Institute, the effort is greater. We hold cultural events at different times of the year. The next one will be the Arab film festival to take place in August.”

Very proud of his journey as a promoter of Arab culture, Sayegh is happy to be able to share the richness of his ancestors' country.“For many years, Arab culture was neglected and ignored by the West, so people still don't know much about it.”

His mother, Ivete Abdelmalack Sayegh, came to Brazil at the age of 18 with her parents and siblings. His father, Jorge Gabriel Sayegh, is the son of Syrians and lived in São Paulo, where he met Ivete. The family grew when Gabriel's sister was born and was completed years later when he and his twin brother arrived.

Sayegh with his children and mother: an effort to pass Arab culture on to new generations

“My parents spoke Arabic when they wanted to say something so we wouldn't understand, since my maternal grandmother only spoke Arabic. She never really learned to speak Portuguese. Because of that, I ended up speaking Arabic to talk with her,” Sayegh recalls.

Besides the language, Arab food has been and still is part of Sayegh's and his children's lives.“I have a daughter from my first marriage and twin sons from my second marriage who love my mother's cooking; the tradition of Arab food is part of their daily routine. But the culture is more difficult,” Sayegh explains.

“My first wife, who is my cousin, still passed on our heritage to my daughter-however, these younger generations are drifting away from their origins. That's why I keep stressing how important it is to know your roots. It's only this way that you can better understand yourself as a human being and learn to respect others.”

Report by Rebecca Vettore, in collaboration with ANBA

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

