Minas Gerais To Host Seminars On The Arab Market
The initiative is by the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC ) which is sending a team on a mission to the state. The organization runs a project for the food industry called Halal do Brasil, which aims to encourage companies to export value-added products with halal certification to Muslim markets. Having the halal seal means the product was made following Islamic rules and can be consumed by Muslims.
In the seminar's program, experts will detail the existing opportunities in Arab countries, with which Brazil maintains a two-way trade estimated at USD 33.87 billion that has been growing. Last year, Brazil's exports to the region increased by 22.44 to USD 23.68 billion, according to information released by the institution's press office.
The event, called the Brazil-Arab Countries Seminar: Connecting Minas Gerais' Agri-food Sector to International Opportunities, will take place in Belo Horizonte at the auditorium of Minas Gerais' Emater, a government sustainable development agency. In Uberlândia, the debate will be held at the Commercial and Industrial Association of Uberlândia (ACIUB). Registration is open.Quick facts:
Brazil-Arab countries seminar: Connecting Minas Gerais' agri-food sector to international opportunities
Belo Horizonte
July 1st, at 9 a.m.
EMATER-MG – Av. Raja Gabaglia, 1626, Gutierrez, Belo Horizonte, MG
Registration here
Uberlândia
July 3rd, at 9 a.m.
ACIUB – Rua Vasconcelos da Costa, 1500, Martins, Uberlândia, MG
Registration here
Translated by Guilherme Miranda©Karim Sahib/AFP
The post Minas Gerais to host seminars on the Arab market appeared first on ANBA News Agency .
