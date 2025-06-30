Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Minas Gerais To Host Seminars On The Arab Market


2025-06-30 02:14:45
(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The cities of Belo Horizonte and Uberlândia in Brazil's Minas Gerais state are hosting business seminars this week for agri-food companies on how to export to Arab countries. In Belo Horizonte the event will take place on Tuesday, July 1st, and in Uberlândia the seminar will be held on Thursday, July 3rd, both starting at 9 a.m.

The initiative is by the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC ) which is sending a team on a mission to the state. The organization runs a project for the food industry called Halal do Brasil, which aims to encourage companies to export value-added products with halal certification to Muslim markets. Having the halal seal means the product was made following Islamic rules and can be consumed by Muslims.

In the seminar's program, experts will detail the existing opportunities in Arab countries, with which Brazil maintains a two-way trade estimated at USD 33.87 billion that has been growing. Last year, Brazil's exports to the region increased by 22.44 to USD 23.68 billion, according to information released by the institution's press office.

The event, called the Brazil-Arab Countries Seminar: Connecting Minas Gerais' Agri-food Sector to International Opportunities, will take place in Belo Horizonte at the auditorium of Minas Gerais' Emater, a government sustainable development agency. In Uberlândia, the debate will be held at the Commercial and Industrial Association of Uberlândia (ACIUB). Registration is open.

Quick facts:

Brazil-Arab countries seminar: Connecting Minas Gerais' agri-food sector to international opportunities

Belo Horizonte
July 1st, at 9 a.m.
EMATER-MG – Av. Raja Gabaglia, 1626, Gutierrez, Belo Horizonte, MG
Registration here

Uberlândia
July 3rd, at 9 a.m.
ACIUB – Rua Vasconcelos da Costa, 1500, Martins, Uberlândia, MG
Registration here

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

©Karim Sahib/AFP

The post Minas Gerais to host seminars on the Arab market appeared first on ANBA News Agency .

MENAFN30062025000213011057ID1109742930

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search