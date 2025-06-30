Panama Logistics Hub Gains Traction

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Amazon and several U.S. companies are actively evaluating Panama as a supply hub, turning Central America's powerhouse into a potential regional logistics hub. Indeed, Panama's geographic position and infrastructure upgrades make it an ideal choice for a new Amazon logistics center, raising its profile in the global supply chain.

Why Panama is Ideal for Amazon and U.S. Companies

First, Panama's strategic canal access and transit security offer a clear advantage as a Panama regional hub. Moreover, the government is enhancing energy capacity-such as the new gas plant in Colón-and discussing power linkage with Colombia, improving capacity for a full-scale Amazon logistics center.

Infrastructure Boost and Business Readiness

Second, public–private investments aim to upgrade ports, airport links, and warehouse zones, aligning Panama's profile as a Panama supply hub. In addition, Senacyt-led initiatives in tech and training are attracting American firm's investment by offering skilled labor and innovation.

Impact on the Global Supply Chain

Furthermore, a new Amazon logistics center in Panama would strengthen the international logistics network, reducing transport delays and fostering efficiency. Consequently, retailers and manufacturers would benefit from faster, more reliable distribution throughout Latin America .

Real Estate and Investment Implications

Finally, if U.S. companies investment materializes, real estate demand in strategic zones like Colón and Panama City will surge. Ultimately, commercial property and industrial rentals will rise, supporting jobs and attracting further corporate interest.