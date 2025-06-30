July 1St Canada Day Celebrations In Boquete Panama -
The act served as Canada's constitution until 1982, and July 1 was celebrated as Dominion Day. By terms of the Canada Act of 1982, the British North America Act was repatriated from the British to the Canadian Parliament, and Canada became a fully independent country. At the same time, the name of the national holiday was changed to Canada Day. It is celebrated with parades, displays of the flag, the singing of the national anthem,“O Canada,” and fireworks. When July 1 falls on a Sunday, the holiday is observed on the following day. It is a similar celebration of July the 4th for Americans. * The Canadian Embassy in Panama City is closed July 1st .*
