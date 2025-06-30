July 1St Canada Day Celebrations In Boquete Panama

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The story behind Canada Day. The possibility of a confederation between the colonies of British North America was discussed throughout the mid-1800s. On, a dominion was formed through the British North America Act as approved by the British Parliament. It consisted of territories then called Upper and Lower Canada and of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. The act divided Canada into the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, and it included provisions for other colonies and territories to join in the future, which made possible the growth of Canada into its present form.

The act served as Canada's constitution until 1982, and July 1 was celebrated as Dominion Day. By terms of the Canada Act of 1982, the British North America Act was repatriated from the British to the Canadian Parliament, and Canada became a fully independent country. At the same time, the name of the national holiday was changed to Canada Day. It is celebrated with parades, displays of the flag, the singing of the national anthem,“O Canada,” and fireworks. When July 1 falls on a Sunday, the holiday is observed on the following day. It is a similar celebration of July the 4th for Americans. * The Canadian Embassy in Panama City is closed July 1st .*