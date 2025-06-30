EQS-News: SBF AG / Key word(s): Market Report

2025 federal budget strengthens rail – SBF Group anticipates additional market opportunities

Leipzig, 30 June 2025 – SBF AG (ISIN: DE000A2AAE22; WKN A2AAE2,“SBF”), a listed specialist for innovative solutions in the fields of rolling stock, lighting, electromechanics, and sensor technology, welcomes the cabinet decision on the 2025 federal budget and the economic plan for the“Sondervermögen Infrastruktur und Klimaneutralität” (SVIK). The special fund alone will provide more than EUR 9 billion for the modernization of the rail infrastructure in 2025, accompanied by a planned increase in funding in the core budget. The eight leading railway associations describe the draft budget as a“good basis” for the sustainable expansion of the rail network and are calling for long-term reliable financing.



“The German government's planned investment offensive provides the planning horizon our customers want. This also has a positive effect on our planning. With our broad portfolio – ranging from rail interiors to platform lighting – we are ideally positioned to benefit disproportionately from the growth of the rail market,” explains Robert Stöcklinger, member of the Management Board of SBF AG.



The SBF Group expects positive effects from investments in the“Rolling Stock” and“Public and Industrial Lighting” business fields. In the rail vehicle interiors field, OEM customers are planning to rapidly modernize their vehicle fleets as part of the planned corridor renovations and electrification projects. SBF expects additional project awards for energy-efficient ceiling, lighting, and climate control systems and sees potential to significantly expand its current order backlog of EUR 89.1 million. In the field of platform and infrastructure lighting , the subsidiary Lunux Lighting already offers luminaires for platforms, underpasses, and access points that have been approved by Deutsche Bahn under the Hellux brand. Lunux expects an increase in orders as part of the announced station modernization projects.



About the SBF-Group:

The listed SBF Group is a specialist for innovative solutions in the fields of rolling stock, lighting, electromechanics and sensor technology. In the group of companies, highly specialized and leading hidden champions in their fields pool their expertise. With a high-quality and forward-looking product and service portfolio, SBF benefits from the megatrends of mobility, climate protection, automation and digitalization.



In the“Rolling Stock” business field, the Tier 1 system supplier and development partner supplies the world's leading rolling stock manufacturers with complex interior, ceiling and lighting systems“Made in Germany”. The“Public and Industrial Lighting” business field comprises intelligent and customized LED systems for efficient lighting for industrial, municipal and infrastructural projects. In addition, the“Sensor Technology and Electromechanics” business field develops and produces pioneering components and software for electromechanical products such as circuit boards, sensors and communication technology.



For more information, visit .



