2025 Federal Budget Strengthens Rail SBF Group Anticipates Additional Market Opportunities

Leipzig, 30 June 2025 – SBF AG (ISIN: DE000A2AAE22; WKN A2AAE2,“SBF”), a listed specialist for innovative solutions in the fields of rolling stock, lighting, electromechanics, and sensor technology, welcomes the cabinet decision on the 2025 federal budget and the economic plan for the“Sondervermögen Infrastruktur und Klimaneutralität” (SVIK). The special fund alone will provide more than EUR 9 billion for the modernization of the rail infrastructure in 2025, accompanied by a planned increase in funding in the core budget. The eight leading railway associations describe the draft budget as a“good basis” for the sustainable expansion of the rail network and are calling for long-term reliable financing.
