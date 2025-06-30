Aurubis AG: Aurubis Commissions Globally Unique Sample Preparation System
Hamburg, June 30, 2025 – Aurubis AG, a leading global provider of non-ferrous metals and one of the largest copper recyclers worldwide, is commissioning a new innovative and fully automated sample preparation system at its Hamburg site. Equipped to handle up to 20,000 samples per year, the facility is setting new standards in the recycling sector and more than doubles sample preparation capacity at the Aurubis plant. This state-of-the-art facility is a key component in the overall sampling process and plays a central role in ensuring consistently high-quality and efficient material sampling.
The new system employs modular technology, allowing it to fully automatically prepare almost all the materials sampled at the site. These include not only electronic scrap but also slags, catalysts, sludges, concentrates and anode slimes. The Hamburg facility offers an unparalleled level of versatility that is currently one-of-a-kind in the global industry.
The fully automated process cuts the time needed for sample preparation down from five days to just one day.“With this system, Aurubis is taking a major step forward and further solidifying its position as a trailblazer in complex metallurgy,” Aurubis Chief Operations Officer Tim Kurth said.
In addition to increasing sample preparation efficiency, the system also features state-of-the-art filter and exhaust systems that enhance safety and environmental protection. Complete automation within a closed system supported by modern authentication systems also significantly raises process reliability.
Michael Jordan, Plant Manager at the Hamburg site, emphasized:“Our suppliers will directly benefit from reduced throughput times and consistently high-quality sample preparation. This new system is another significant milestone in our automation journey and strengthens the long-term competitiveness of our Hamburg site.”
Aurubis is continuously advancing its sample preparation technology as part of a broader strategy to automate and modernize sampling processes. Additional sites will be equipped with similar systems in the future and the company will continue to drive sampling automation at the Hamburg site as well.
Aurubis - Metals for Progress
Aurubis AG is a leading global provider of non-ferrous metals and one of the largest copper recyclers worldwide. The company processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues into metals of the highest quality. Aurubis produces more than 1 million tons of copper cathodes annually, and from them a variety of products such as wire rod, continuous cast shapes, profiles, and flat rolled products made of copper and copper alloys. Aurubis produces a number of other metals as well, including precious metals, selenium, lead, nickel, tin and zinc. The portfolio also includes additional products such as sulfuric acid and iron silicate.
Sustainability is a fundamental part of the Aurubis strategy.“Aurubis responsibly transforms raw materials into value” - following this maxim, the company integrates sustainable conduct and business activities into the corporate culture. This involves a careful approach to natural resources, responsible social and ecological conduct in everyday business, and sensible, healthy growth.
Aurubis has around 7,200 employees, production sites in Europe and the US, and an extensive distribution network around the world.
Aurubis shares are part of the Prime Standard Segment of the German Stock Exchange and are listed in the MDAX, the Global Challenges Index (GCX), and the STOXX Europe 600.
