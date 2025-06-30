TK Elevator Announces Redemption Of Its 2028 Senior Notes
The redemption will take place on 15 July 2025 and is funded with proceeds from the successful refinancing in March 2025.
The redemption notices can be found in the Financial Publications section of our investor relations webpage.
INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT
Christian Schulte
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +49 211 5400 413 417
Email: ...
Nicole Getta
VP Investor Relations
Tel: +49 211 5400 413 193
Email: ...
ABOUT US
TK Elevator (TKE) is a global leader in vertical transportation and urban mobility. We provide engineering that keeps the world moving, from design to installation and maintenance on any brand of elevators, escalators, walkways, lifts, passenger boarding bridges, stairlifts, platform lifts and home elevators – any place and any time. With our digital solutions like AGILE and the IoT platform, MAX, there are no longer any limits to urban mobility. TK Elevator became independent following its separation from the thyssenkrupp group in 2020. The company achieved sales of €9.3 billion in fiscal year 2023/2024. With around 50,000 employees, 25,000 service technicians and over 1,000 support centers globally, we are moved by what moves people. TKE – Move Beyond.
