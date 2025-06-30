TK Elevator Announces Redemption Of Its 2028 Senior Notes

MENAFN - EQS Group) As communicated on 07 March 2025, TK Elevator Holdco GmbH has published redemption notices for the full amount of its existing senior notes due 2028.

The redemption will take place on 15 July 2025 and is funded with proceeds from the successful refinancing in March 2025.

The redemption notices can be found in the Financial Publications section of our investor relations webpage.

